Klint Kubiak's Raiders land at brutal spot in way-too-early power rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders, at least on paper, have already gotten better this offseason before the 2026 NFL Draft and free agency have even begun. The expected hire of head coach Klint Kubiak and the notion that Fernando Mendoza will be the first pick have done wonders for the fanbase's psyche.

While that all sounds good in theory, the Silver and Black, led by a trio of Kubiak, John Spytek and Tom Brady, will still need to make an assortment of savvy moves at every step of the offseason to even field a competitive team next year. It can't be understated just how bad the 2025 Raiders were.

Optimism should be high, and it is a great thing to have, especially in February. But those around the league aren't ready to buy into the hype yet. Las Vegas has dug itself such a deep hole in terms of perception that it'll have to show improvement before people hop on the bandwagon, sight unseen.

Klint Kubiak's Raiders land at No. 30 in ESPN's early 2026 power rankings

ESPN released its "way-too-early" 2026 power rankings just one day after Super Bowl LX. Although the Silver and Black have already taken some steps in the right direction, ESPN is firmly in the camp of needing to see it to believe it. The Raiders came in at No. 30, ahead of only the Jets and Browns.

"Offseason in three words: Fix the trenches

"The Raiders are expected to land coach Klint Kubiak -- one of the best offensive minds in the league. But if the Raiders want to maximize the potential of Kubiak, running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers and projected No. 1 pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza, they will need to improve the offensive line," beat writer Ryan McFadden noted. "Defensively, Las Vegas will need to bring in reinforcements up front to improve its pass rush. Outside of defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders struggled to provide consistent pressure on the quarterback. Expect them to invest heavily in the trenches this offseason."

McFadden is correct in his assessment that Las Vegas badly needs to bolster the trenches on both sides of the ball. Until they figure out both of those equations, it is going to be hard for Coach Kubiak to field a competitive offense or defense. But some nuance exists to this thought as well.

The Raiders have arguably more resources at their disposal to fix the holes in their roster than any other NFL team, with almost $100 million in salary cap space available, a need to spend cash, and nine draft picks in addition to their first overall selection.

It's hard to understand why Las Vegas is behind a team like the Arizona Cardinals, who have far fewer pieces working for them, their quarterback situation is a mystery, and they don't have nearly the resources that the Raiders have to improve. The same can be said for the Miami Dolphins.

Look, the Silver and Black have been a complete mess over the years, and they hit rock bottom in 2025. They were, unequivocally, the worst team in the league, so being slotted in at No. 30 is actually an improvement, as sad as that may be.

But it's not hard to see the upside with this team. If the Raiders can effectively spend money on veteran offensive and defensive linemen, and nothing changes as it pertains to their plans to draft Mendoza, then Las Vegas could easily be in the teens of the post-free-agency power rankings.

Such a jump is earned and not given in the NFL, and ESPN had to rank teams as they stand now and with easily projectable information. The Raiders are unlikely to be a contender in 2026, but it may surprise people just how much they improve in Year 1 of the Kubiak-Spytek-Brady alliance.

Then again, teams turn it around every year. This league is an enigma, and it's long overdue for the Silver and Black to strike some gold.