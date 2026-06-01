Klint Kubiak's staff has a superpower that can only serve the Raiders well

It is extraordinarily hard to win in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders and their fanbase know this better than anyone. But it is exponentially more difficult to win when nobody in the building is on the same page. Unfortunately, this organization and Raider Nation know this better than anyone, too.

Recent coaching staffs have come in with tremendous promise and optimism, but each time, they've fallen flat on their face and moved in and out of town as quickly as the circus. And that is actually an appropriate comparison, given how things have gone for the Silver and Black in recent years.

But Klint Kubiak and his staff aren't just the latest show in Las Vegas; they're here to stay. And the best proof of that so far has been revealed through two players speaking to the media about the cohesion that this set of coaches has.

And while it may not be a literal superpower, like telepathy, the Raiders' leaders don't need to speak to each other in the moment to know that they are on the same page and echoing the same message. And that trust is permeating throughout the building.

Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff is finally connected under Klint Kubiak

When speaking with the media after last Thursday's OTA practice, Tre Tucker was asked about the man who came before him on the podium, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. Tucker, of course, had praise for his new coach.

"Oh, I love him. Very energetic," Tucker said. "One thing about him is he comes in, he's the same every day. His energy is off the charts, and that's what you need."

But then Tucker said something much more fascinating, which really piqued my interest.

"Obviously, Klint and him, they're very tight," Tucker began. 'And that's just great for us as an offense. Whenever he says something, we know it's all on the same page. (He's) very energetic and he doesn't miss a beat. Love him."

Whenever he says something, we know it's all on the same page.

Knowing the last two staffs that have come through Raiders HQ, this feels like an absolute miracle. A superpower for a coaching staff to have. Simply being on the same page as one another is a godsend for this franchise because unity and teamwork have been an afterthought in recent years.

Jon Gruden was a one-man show. Josh McDaniels did things his way and ignored his players. Antonio Pierce had a forced marriage with Luke Getsy, and too many cooks in the kitchen. And of course, there was the Pete Carroll-Chip Kelly duo, and the Brennan Carroll of it all, to boot.

Ryan McFadden's exposé for ESPN painted a picture of just how bad the power structure was in Las Vegas last year. Players couldn't trust that the Carrolls were seeing eye-to-eye with Kelly, nor Pete Carroll with John Spytek and the higher-ups in the organization.

Just imagine how difficult it is, especially for a young team like the one that the Raiders had in 2025, to hear one thing in a position group meeting, another in the offensive meeting, and another when the whole team gets together. And then the GM is watching film with players on top of that. It was a mess.

Under Kubiak, though, players don't have to second-guess that what Janocko is telling them is what Kubiak would tell them. Center Tyler Linderbaum echoed this sentiment when talking about Kubiak during Thursday's media availability as well, after praising his new head coach.

"I think as players, you don't want any gray area. You want things to be black and white," Linderbaum said. "And I think coach Kubak does a good job of that. His expectations, you know what they are. And if you're not meeting his expectations, then you understand that. And I think as players, it's our job to uphold the standard that he has in place and then continue to push each other and push others around you."

Again, he added a note that would indicate the new staff is working harmoniously.

"It's been awesome to work with coach Kubak, and the whole coaching staff is trying to get his message out to the players. It's been fun," Linderbaum said.

Kubiak's message to the players is not only crystal clear, but the whole coaching staff is getting that message out to the players. That is exactly how it should be. Players should know, in no uncertain terms, what the standard and expectations are, and assistants should be an extension of the head.

The Raiders haven't had that in recent years. Or much at all this millennium. But Kubiak and his staff are bringing that back to the Silver and Black, and it cannot be underestimated what a superpower that will be for this rebuilding franchise.