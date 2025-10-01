Kolton Miller injury should force promising Raiders rookie into action

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was among the worst in the league over the first three weeks of the season. Whether it was not giving quarterback Geno Smith enough time to operate or running back Ashton Jeanty lanes to run free, the offensive line was severely hindering the unit as a whole.

While the Raiders suffered a heartbreaking 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the offensive line had, by far, their best showing of the season. They did not allow a single sack for the first time this year and paved the way for 240 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Unfortunately, the group that started Sunday's game will not have the opportunity to repeat their performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Kolton Miller, who has been Las Vegas' best offensive lineman, will be placed on the Injured Reverse with a broken ankle.

Charles Grant should get first crack at Raiders' starting LT position

Miller will be almost impossible to replace, as his 80.5 Pro Football Focus grade ranks fifth among 105 offensive tackles, and his 90.5 pass blocking grade leads the league. But it seems like head coach Pete Carroll will give Stone Forsythe a chance to get the start at left tackle next week.

Carroll, however, is not shutting down the possibility of third-round rookie Charles Grant taking the mantle. While it seems unlikely, Carroll's culture of competition will be fully in effect here, even if playing a younger player may be more worthwhile.

"This is an opportunity for Charles to make it, you know, make a charge for it," Carroll said. "We'll see how he does. He's done really well so far. So we'll see what happens."

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

While Carroll's words are nice, it seems unlikely he'll start, given that Grant has been a healthy inactive for the first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Forsythe has been active in each game after being signed to serve as the swing tackle less than two weeks before the start of the year.

Forsythe has been on the field for just four offensive snaps this year, but his track record would indicate he is nothing more than a below-average player. While he is the far more experienced option, the Raiders would be wise to see what they have in Grant, who was drafted as a developmental piece.

Las Vegas saw enough in the two-time FCS first-team All-American to draft him in the third round. Allowing him to gain experience as a rookie by throwing him into the fire could be beneficial to his long-term development, while Forsythe likely is who he is at this stage of his career.

It is all but guaranteed that Forsythe will start on Sunday against the Colts. But it should not shock Raider Nation in the slightest to see Grant play a big role at some point in the next month or so as Miller recovers from his injury.

More Raiders news and analysis