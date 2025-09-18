Kolton Miller wasted no time reminding Raiders fans he's worth every penny

The Las Vegas Raiders made no shortage of roster moves this offseason after Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over as the head coach and general manager. They used every avenue available to them to improve the team and trim the fat from last year's four-win squad.

They also gave out a handful of extensions to players like Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby and A.J. Cole, and re-signed key supporting cast members like Adam Butler, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Malcolm Koonce. But not everyone immediately got rewarded for their efforts.

Longtime starting left tackle Kolton Miller made it known that he was unhappy with his contract situation in the spring, and the dispute quietly dragged on throughout the summer. Finally, however, the team agreed to terms with Miller at the end of July, with training camp already underway.

Kolton Miller making Raiders glad they extended him

Through two games of the 2025 NFL season, Miller has proven to the new regime and his teammates, as well as Raider Nation, that he is worth every penny of the three-year, $66 million extension that he signed.

While the offensive line, as a group, has been viewed as a weakness for the Silver and Black so far this year, that criticism does not apply to Miller. He is Las Vegas' highest-graded offensive player according to Pro Football Focus, earning a mark of 81.9.

Miller also has an elite pass-blocking grade of 90.2 and a solid run-blocking score of 66.5. He has allowed zero sacks and only one pressure on 87 pass-blocking snaps during the 2025 season, and he has yet to be called for a penalty.

His pass-blocking grade is the best in the entire NFL, and his overall grade ranks him third among his peers. In terms of sacks allowed, he is obviously tied for first, league-wide, and his one pressure allowed is the best at the tackle position.

After being a good player throughout his seven-year career in Oakland and Las Vegas, Miller has found yet another level this season. It's hard to imagine a better return on investment than a player being at his absolute best and among the most elite players in the league after signing an extension.

One could even argue that Miller's average annual value of $22 million is a steal. If he can keep up this level of play throughout the year, he may even be due for another pay increase at the year's end. But for right now, he needs to keep dominating and proving that he's worth every penny.

