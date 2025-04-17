2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Quarterback

Cam Ward - Miami Tyler Shough - Louisville Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Jalen Milroe - Alabama Will Howard - Ohio State Dillon Gabriel - Oregon Quinn Ewers - Texas Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss Riley Leonard - Notre Dame Kyle McCord - Syracuse

While it has been said an obscene number of times throughout the draft process this year, it bears repeating that this is a generationally bad quarterback class. The expected first overall pick, Miami's Cam Ward, likely would have been the fourth or fifth quarterback selected last year.

That said, Ward is still worthy of being a first-round pick. With unmatched creativity, a talented right arm and unbreakable poise, he possesses enough traits to make teams believe in him as a potential franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders is another name who appears likely to be selected on Day 1 simply due to the league's desperation for young quarterbacks. Simply, I do not believe he is worth a selection that high due to his poor physical skill set and some of the worst pocket manipulation displayed by a high-level prospect.

A sleeper in this quarterback class is Louisville's Tyler Shough. Slated to turn 26 years old during his rookie season, Shough is incredibly old for a prospect. To put it in perspective, he backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon. However, he also displays some high-level traits in the form of a talented arm that he uses to throw an easily catchable ball from a variety of arm slots.