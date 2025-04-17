2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Safety

Malaki Starks - Georgia Andrew Mukuba - Texas Xavier Watts - Notre Dame Kevin Winston Jr. - Penn State Nick Emmanwori - South Carolina Malachai Moore - Alabama Lathan Ransom - Ohio State Sebastian Castro - Iowa Billy Bowman - Oklahoma Craig Woodson - California

A position that the NFL routinely undervalues but places incredible importance on when the games actually start, this year's class is loaded with versatile talent, with Georgia’s Malaki Starks at the top of the list as a player who can fulfill any role in the defense either as a single high player or in the slot.

Andrew Mukuba, the safety from Texas who played an incredibly important role in the vaunted Longhorns defense, profiles as a hard-hitting tackler near the line of scrimmage but has the speed and athletic ability to play as a single high safety as well. He is one of the most underrated players in the class.

Another boom or bust player in the class, South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, is an incredibly gifted athlete who is still learning how to play the position. The parallels to former Raiders' safety Obi Melifonwu are obvious, but if he can develop more as a safety, he can be a game-changing player. He just has a long way to go.