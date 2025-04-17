2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty - Boise State Omarion Hampton - North Carolina Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State Cam Skattebo - Arizona State Kaleb Johnson - Iowa Damien Martinez - Miami Devin Neal - Kansas Dylan Sampson - Tennessee Bhayshul Tuten - Virginia Tech

The best running back class of all time? The 2025 crop has an argument and is led by one of the few truly elite prospects in the class in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Elite in nearly all facets of the game, Jeanty will be the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year regardless of what team drafts him.

Behind Jeanty is where the class gets interesting, as Hampton is well worth a first-round selection in his own right as a do-it-all running back who will likely make his own case for ORoY. The Ohio State duo of Judkins and Henderson are likely to be second-round selections and impactful players right away.

College Football Playoff hero Cam Skattebo from Arizona State is one of the most fun players in the entire class as his big frame doesn't quite reflect the way he plays as a shifty runner who is a tremendous pass catcher.

Further down the rankings, Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten is an electric runner who creates explosive plays with ease and can be a dynamic change of pace player at the next level.