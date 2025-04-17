2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Wide Receiver

Travis Hunter - Colorado Matthew Golden - Texas Luther Burden - Missouri Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona Kyle Williams - Washington State Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State Tre Harris - Ole Miss Savion Williams - TCU Isaiah Bond - Texas Xavier Restrepo - Miami

For the first time in several years, the wide receiver class doesn’t feature any elite prospects who project as game-changing players from day one. Instead, there are many players who will have roles at the next level.

Of course, the exception to this would be Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Not only is he the best receiver in the class but, spoiler alert, he’s the best cornerback as well. If Hunter is allowed to play both sides of the ball or even if he chooses to just play receiver, he will be a game-changing player on offense.

Texas’s Matthew Golden is one of the most technically refined receivers in the class. A good route runner at all levels, he does a great job of attacking the ball in the air as well. While he doesn’t have elite play speed, he did run a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, showing that somewhere in there he has the ability to be a burner.

Luther Burden, the presumptive top receiver heading into the season, saw his stock fall due to the ineptitude of the Missouri offense as a whole. Still, Burden is a dynamic athlete in the open field who has shown all the skills necessary to be a featured part of an NFL offense, likely as a number two receiver.

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is the biggest wild card in the class as a mammoth wide receiver who makes a living by attacking the ball in the air with strong hands. While he certainly does this at a high level, his inability to consistently get open raises questions about his athletic ability and route running, which were further exacerbated by his unwillingness to run a 40-yard dash at the Combine.