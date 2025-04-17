2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Tight End

Colston Loveland - Michigan Tyler Warren - Penn State Mason Taylor - LSU Elijah Arroyo - Miami Oronde Gadsden - Syracuse Gunnar Helm - Texas Terrance Ferguson - Oregon Jake Briningstool - Clemson Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green Caden Prieskorn - Ole Miss

Typically, considered one of the hardest positions for a player to find immediate success in the NFL, the league has seen a recent influx of young talent at the position, such as Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta, who have shown this can be an impactful position in the right situation.

A pair of Big Ten tight ends lead the way in this class in Michigan’s Colton Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren. However, they are very different players.

A prototypical “Y” tight end, Warren plays the role most similar to the one fans expect from a traditional tight end, as a physical player who lives close to the line of scrimmage. A talented blocker, he is also a weapon in the passing game due to his size and reliable hands.

Loveland is much more of a receiver. While he has some ability as a blocker, he can be moved around the field as a chess piece-style player who creates mismatches due to elite route running and open-field ability at the tight end position.

Miami’s Elijah Arroyo offers another interesting prospect as a tight end who offers almost nothing as a blocker but is nearly unguardable running the seam. While he can transform a passing game, he will have to go to a team that has a traditional tight end already in place.