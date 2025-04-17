2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Offensive Line

Offensive Tackle:

Josh Simmons - Ohio State Will Campbell - LSU Armand Membou - Missouri Kelvin Banks- Texas Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota Josh Conerly - Oregon Cameron Williams - Texas Marcus Mbow - Purdue Anthony Belton - N.C. State Ozzy Trapilo - Boston College

Interior Offensive Line:

Tyler Booker - Alabama Donovan Jackson - Ohio State Tate Ratledge - Georgia Grey Zabel - North Dakota State Wyatt Milum - West Virginia Seth McLaughlin - Ohio State Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona Miles Frazier - LSU Garrett Dellinger - LSU Jared Wilson - Georgia

While college offensive tackles often have to switch to guard at the next level for a myriad of reasons, this year's class seems to feature a lot more of those players, as nearly none of the tackles are without question.

Both LSU’s Will Campbell and Texas’s Kelvin Banks were some of the top tackles in college football but appear more likely to play guard at the next level. Of course, they will be given the opportunity to fail at tackle first, given it’s the more important position, but Campbell’s arm length and Banks balance issues make it hard to see them there in the long term.

Armand Membou, a super athlete from Missouri, flew up draft boards after the combine due to his testing, but the tape shows a phenomenal player as well. He played right tackle in college, so it remains to be seen if he’ll stay on that side in the NFL, but in modern times both tackles are considered premium positions.

Finally, Josh Simmons is the biggest wildcard in the entire draft. After tearing his patellar tendon, he missed nearly all of his final season with the Buckeyes. Prior to that, he was busy displaying the best tape of any tackle in the class as a nearly flawless pass protector. If he can rebound from his brutal injury, he can be a franchise tackle.