2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Defensive Line

Kenneth Grant - Michigan Mason Graham - Michigan Omar Norman-Lott - Tennessee Walter Nolen - Ole Miss Derrick Harmon - Oregon T.J. Sanders - South Carolina Tyliek Williams - Ohio State Jamaree Caldwell - Oregon Deone Walker - Kentucky Shemar Turner - Texas A&M

While running back is certainly a loaded position group in the 2025 class, the interior defensive line class might just be the best of them all due to its unbelievable depth. In fact, all the top ten could be gone before the end of the second round.

Similar to edge rusher, defensive line has an endless amount of talent that can fulfill a variety of roles. If a team is looking for some interior pass rush, look no further than the Michigan products Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham. The two top defensive tackles are athletic pass rushers who are adept at stopping the run as well.

Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen is a pass rusher with incredibly high potential if he can prove his unique role in the Rebels' defense is replicable at the next level. Norman-Lott is a similar case as he will need to prove he can be more than a situational pass rusher, but he is perhaps the best pure pass rusher from the interior in the class.

As usual, there are plenty of mammoth run stuffers in this class as well, such as Ohio State’s Tyliek Williams, who was an immovable object in the center of the Buckeyes defense. Kentucky’s Deone Walker represents a similar style of player at 6-7and 331 pounds. If he recovers from a back injury he played through last season, he will be an impact player right away.