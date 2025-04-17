2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Edge Rusher

Abdul Carter - Penn State Shemar Stewart - Texas A&M Mike Green - Marshall James Pearce - Tennessee Mykel Williams - Georgia Nic Scourton - Texas A&M Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College Bradyn Swinson - LSU J.T. Tuimoloau - Ohio State Princely Umanmielen - Ole Miss

Perhaps the second most important position in the NFL, edge rushers are always guaranteed to get drafted highly, and this class has no shortage of them. For a true blue chip prospect like Penn State’s Abdul Carter, he could even go second overall. A game wrecker, Carter displayed his abilities in the College Football Playoff, where he took over games with one arm.

Behind him, the class is loaded with depth as players like Mike Green and James Pearce are uber-athletic pass rushers who should both challenge for double-digit sacks if they can put some off-field issues behind them.

Furthermore, there are a pair of boom or bust prospects in Georgia’s Mykel Williams and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. Both possess unique athleticism that allows them to show flashes of true dominance. If they can turn those flashes into replicable production, they will be Pro Bowlers in the NFL.

Furthermore, Nic Scourton and Donovan Ezeiraku could both be first-round picks in a class that seemingly has an endless array of pass rushers who can fit into a variety of roles. If you leave this class without a pass rusher, you just didn’t actually want one.