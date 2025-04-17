2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Linebacker

Jihaad Campbell - Alabama Jalon Walker - Georgia Demetrius Knight Jr. - South Carolina Carson Schwesinger - UCLA Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma Cody Simon - Ohio State Jeffery Bassa - Oregon Bam Martin-Scott - South Carolina Smael Mondon Jr. - Georgia Chris Paul Jr. - Ole Miss

Linebacker has become one of the hardest positions to evaluate in the Draft due to the constantly changing state of NFL offenses. Gone are the days of thumping linebackers out there only to stop the run, but they need to be equally adept at stopping the pass and athletic enough to chase down some of the world's best athletes playing quarterback.

Further complicating this is the way many college teams elect to play defense. With the 3-3-5 emerging as a viable way to stop many of the spread passing attacks that have taken over the game, linebackers are put in different positions than they ever would be in the pros. Many teams use their linebackers as pass rushers as well.

The top two linebackers in this year's class are no exception, as both Jihaad Campbell and Jalon Walker were used as edge rushers in their time at Alabama and Georgia, respectively. Campbell projects better as a pure linebacker who excels in coverage due to his athletic ability, while Walker might make a living as a tweener type player who spends time at both linebacker and edge.