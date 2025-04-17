2025 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Cornerback

Travis Hunter - Colorado Will Johnson - Michigan Jahdae Barron - Texas Trey Amos - Ole Miss Shavon Revel - East Carolina Azareye’h Thomas - Florida State Benjamin Morrison - Notre Dame Denzel Burke - Ohio State Jacob Parrish - Kansas State Maxwell Hairston - Kentucky

Contrary to their counterparts at receiver, the cornerback class is loaded with high-end talent guaranteed to go in the first round. Once again, Travis Hunter headlines this class as someone who has all the ability to become a top ten player at the position in the NFL.

Behind him some of the players have question marks but still high-end talent, such as Michigan’s Will Johnson, who suffered from numerous injuries in his final season but was an elite player on the 2023 Wolverines team that won the National Championship.

Another player who has dealt with injury is East Carolina’s Shavon Revel, who didn’t even get to play in 2024 due to a torn ACL that took place before the season started. Regardless, his mix of height, length and speed is that of an NFL starter and could easily get him selected in the first round.

Do-it-all Texas star Jahdae Barron, fresh off winning the Jim Thorpe award as the best defensive back in the country, brings a unique skill set to the position. After starting his career as a safety, Barron played cornerback last year for the Longhorns and projects best as a slot corner at the next level. That’s not a knock either, as NFL defenses play almost exclusively nickel in today's game.