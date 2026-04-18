Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: Georgia DT Christen Miller Scouting Report

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will need all the help that he can get in his first year as a play-caller. The back end of the defense certainly needs work, but bolstering the trenches is never a bad idea, especially on the interior to take pressure off Maxx Crosby.

No shortage of defensive tackles should be available when the Raiders are back on the clock at the beginning of Round 2, but some have been talked about more than others. Georgia's Christen Miller is a lesser-heralded prospect, but let's dive into what makes him great and where he can improve.

Georgia DT Christen Miller 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 321 pounds

Arm Length: 33 inches

Recruiting: Four-star recruit in class of 2022. Chose Georgia over Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Miami, Alabama and others.

College Production: Played in 43 games. National Champion in 2022. First-Team All-SEC in 2025. 64 career tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks. 1 pass batted down.

Positives:

Great body for a defensive tackle. Tall, long and heavy enough to survive. But his frame is so large that he could reasonably add mass and still move well while increasing his ceiling.

Powerful athlete with heavy hands. Quick off the line of scrimmage thanks to great hip flexibility. Balance is top-notch and sheds blocks well.

Versatility to play between the 0 and 3-technique. Can occasionally slide out to the 5-technique. Good two-gapper for his size.

Play recognition is strong. Can tell he watches film and has a high IQ. High-effort player who hustles and makes plays on the back end.

Run-stuffing ability is great. Definitely where he thrives the most.

Multi-year starter at a power program, never transferred.

Miller has a lot of traits that translate to the NFL level. His body is league-ready, even if he could stand to gain a few pounds, and athletically, he is ready to face the big dogs. Miller's versatility, effort and play recognition are a coach's dream, and he had a great résumé at Georgia.

Negatives:

Needs to add more mass or strength. He got thrown around at times by bigger and more powerful interior offensive linemen when he was out of position.

Has success in 1-on-1s, but doesn't really make an impact when doubled. Fails to eat up space and lacks an anchor.

Could improve as a pass-rusher. Recorded an 11.9% pass-rush win-rate, but struggles to finish the job. Just 4 QB hits in three years and 4.0 sacks, none of which were solely his doing.

Most of Miller's issues are due to his weight. If he added even just 10 pounds of muscle mass, then he could be a dominant player at the next level. Playing alongside better edge rushers in the NFL may also open up his path to the quarterback, even if he'll never be a true difference-maker there.

Christen Miller NFL Player Comparison: Braden Fiske

Miller and Fiske have similar physical profiles, although the former is a bit heavier and longer. But they're both great athletes who are quick and use a hot motor to make up for a lack of mass. Fiske is much better at getting after the quarterback, but Miller has more success against the run.

Both got dislodged too often by bigger players on the interior and struggled against double teams due to their mass. But Fiske has panned out just fine at the NFL level thanks to his athleticism and savviness, and Miller can do the same.

Christen Miller NFL Draft Grade: Round 2

Miller just wasn't quite productive enough to warrant a Round 1 grade, and his pass-rush ability being limited isn't ideal. He does have some elite physical tools, and started for several years at Georgia, which counts for a lot. But Miller's need to gain weight puts a minor question mark on things.

He should still have a good NFL career and be a consistent, solid player, if not ever dominant. For those reasons, and for the ceiling that he can tap into, Miller is a solid Round 2 player. Teams aren't going to be trading up to get him at the top of the round, but he'll land around No. 50, I'd think.