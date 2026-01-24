Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Scouting Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are positioned to define the top of the 2026 NFL Draft class, holding the No. 1 overall pick with eyes gleaming in search of a true franchise quarterback to anchor the next era of the organization.

After years of cycling through short-term solutions under center, Las Vegas now has a clear opportunity to reset the trajectory of the franchise with a prospect who checks every box both on and off the field: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

A Cal transfer who transformed the Hoosiers into an undefeated national champion -- which is still crazy to think about -- Mendoza delivered one of the most dominant quarterback seasons in modern college football. He won the Heisman Trophy, led his team to an unblemished record, and elevated an entire program through poise and command.

The parallels to Joe Burrow’s 2019 rise are unavoidable, and for the Raiders, Mendoza represents a rare chance to select a quarterback who combines elite production with pro-ready traits at the very top of night one. Let's dive into the tape and see what makes Mendoza so unique.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6031 (verified in-season)

Weight: 211 (verified in-season)

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.75–4.85

Recruiting: Three-star recruit. Originally signed with Cal before transferring to Indiana.

College Production: Heisman Trophy winner in 2025. Led Indiana to an undefeated season and national championship. Threw for 3,536 yards in 2025, 41 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Elite efficiency metrics across all major passing categories.

Positives:

Outstanding vision and processing speed. Consistently works full-field progressions and finds secondary and tertiary options.

Elite accuracy at all three levels, particularly in the intermediate passing game between the numbers.

Outstanding pocket presence. Slides, climbs, and resets with veteran-level calm under pressure.

High-level anticipation. Throws receivers open before breaks and beats coverage rotations.

Strong, not elite, functional arm strength. Can drive the ball outside the numbers without needing perfect platforms.

Proven leader and tone-setter. Elevated an entire roster and thrived in high-pressure moments.

Mendoza’s game is built on command and efficiency rather than raw flash. He controls tempo, punishes defensive mistakes, and rarely puts the ball in harm’s way. For the Raiders, he would immediately become the face of the franchise and the stabilizing force the offense has lacked. His ability to diagnose defenses pre-snap and adjust protections aligns cleanly with a pro-style NFL offense.

Negatives:

Does not possess elite, top-tier arm elasticity compared to rare toolsy quarterbacks.

Mobility is functional rather than dynamic. Can extend plays, but is not a designed-run threat.

Benefited from a strong offensive system and supporting cast at Indiana.

Occasionally conservative when holding a lead, opting for safe completions over aggressive shots.

Mendoza’s limitations are largely stylistic rather than structural. He wins with intelligence, timing, and accuracy, and while he may not overwhelm defenses with physical traits alone, his consistency and decision-making mitigate risk. His floor is exceptionally high.

Fernando Mendoza NFL Player Comparison: More Mobile Matt Ryan

The comparison is rooted in mental processing, pocket control, and IQ inside the pocket rather than identical athletic traits. Both quarterbacks thrive on anticipation, accuracy, and leadership rather than pure arm talent.

Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Grade: Top 5 Selection

An undefeated national championship season paired with a Heisman Trophy places him in rare company. For the Raiders, this is a franchise-altering opportunity. Expect Mendoza to be selected first overall and immediately installed as the long-term answer at quarterback in Las Vegas, becoming the first prospect since Joe Burrow in 2019 to carry this level of certainty into being the top overall pick.