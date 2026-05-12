Las Vegas Raiders 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

No matter what happens in the previous season, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow end up with an unfavorable schedule. Whether it is the powers that be in the NFL screwing the Silver and Black or just dumb luck, or lack thereof, Raider Nation can seemingly count on that reality every year.

Again, during the 2026 NFL season, Las Vegas will have one of the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL. Nine of their games will be played against teams that made the playoffs last year, and they still have the Kansas City Chiefs twice, as well as ascending teams like the New Orleans Saints.

With the anticipation of the NFL schedule release set to take place on Thursday, May 14, we're gathering all the information that you could possibly need here in one place. Keep checking back for the latest rumors, leaks, opponents and scheduled games throughout the week.

Last updated: May 11, 7:29 AM PT

Table of Contents

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 opponents

Home: (8)

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Away: (9)

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 schedule rumors

Week 1:

The New England Patriots have been rumored to be opening up the season on the road against the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch. Las Vegas is set to play both teams at some point this season, so if this rumor is true, then that would eliminate two potential opponents from the Week 1 slate.

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Las Vegas Raiders 2026 schedule leaks

Week 1:

Based on confirmed games thus far, Raiders fans can cross off the 49ers and Rams from their list of potential Week 1 opponents. The Seahawks also open the year at home, and with them set to travel to Las Vegas at some point in the year, Seattle can be eliminated from the equation as well.

With the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs facing off on Monday Night in Week 1, the Raiders' list of opponents has been trimmed for opening weekend: Home or away against the Chargers, home against the Bills, Dolphins or Titans, and road vs Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, Browns or Saints.

Week 2:

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions will play against each other in Week 2. Because the Raiders have the Bills on the schedule this year, fans can cross off Buffalo as a potential opponent on the second weekend of the year.

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Las Vegas Raiders 2026 schedule

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