Las Vegas Raiders: 3 offensive free agents to stay far away from

The Raiders have solved their biggest problem for the time being, but others persist in free agency. Some big names are out there to tempt the silver and black to spend their bounty of wealth. If they can't resign their own players, then they could test the market to splurge a bit. The following are three veterans who are overrated in my humble opinion and would be wise to avoid.

1. Najee Harris-Pittsburgh

The Steelers switched offensive coordinators from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith. Smith was brought in for a run-heavy offense with Harris and Jalyn Warren as his bell cows. Harris was touted as the next great Alabama running back and he had four years of 1,000 plus yards, but never joined the group of Derek Henry or Josh Jacobs.

Harris has been linked to Las Vegas, but the draft board is loaded with talent at the position. The offensive staff can pick a speedster and a power back and it would still be cheaper then signing Harris. One of his signature performances came against Pete Carroll and the Seahawks in 2023. Harris has never cracked the 200 yard barrier and only has two games where he scored twice.

Don't see #Steelers FA Najee Harris getting over $7M Guaranteed. 2 best fits Chargers & Raiders. Latter could surprise us on a deal. Doesn't seem like the move John Spytek will make. Chargers it's a good scheme fit behind a OL that'll take a step in 2025 after upgrading the… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 8, 2025

The records say he didn't fumble in 2024, but he got a hand off from Russell Wilson in the Philadelphia game that he never secured and it cost the Steelers a possible scoring drive. To his credit Harris has stayed healthy throughout his career unlike the next name on this list.

2. Chris Godwin-Tampa Bay

Rookie Jalen McMillan broke through for the Buccaneers, which makes Godwin expandable. The reason he did was because Godwin got injured yet again. The 29 year old has only played one full season since the beginning of his tenure in Tampa.

Godwin is a nice complement piece to Mike Evans in Tampa, but the Raiders already have a slot pass catcher. They need a Mike Evans of their own. Once again the Raiders can look to the draft and nab a receiver in one of the first two rounds.

There's no question that John Spytek and Tom Brady will pound the table for their fellow Buccaneer, but to me he's only worth a one year prove it deal. When healthy Godwin can be a high producer, but there's no denying his prime years are behind him. Pickings are getting slim with the D.K. Metcalf trade and Tee Higgins staying put.

3. Javonte Williams-Denver

Williams enters free agency as the youngest of the bunch, but off of his worst year where he was available in every contest. Towards the end of the season he was splitting time with Audric Estime. Coming out of the draft, Williams was being considered as a sleeper in Denver's backfield. He eventually took Melvin Gordon's job and couldn't lock it down.

He just can't be trusted to be a number one back in anyone's system anymore. However if you add him in a crowded backfield and he agrees to being demoted, then that would be more reasonable for all parties involved. Williams needs something to light a fire inside of him so he can produce at his highest level possible or his NFL days are numbered.