Las Vegas Raiders: 8 players to watch at the NFL combine

We're two weeks out from the scouting combine and 329 names were released as invitees. The Raiders have a demanding workload ahead of them to shape this roster in a way that Pete Carroll deems fit. Below is a list of eight players who are worth the watch at the popular event.

Devin Neal RB Kansas

A very productive back for the Jayhawks. He leaves Kansas as its all-time leading rusher. Almost 4,000 yards on the ground. That will scare some away because he has some tread on his tires. He can contribute in the passing game as well. Being a little undersized though means he'll struggle in blocking. He isn't a track athlete, but he is efficient in making defenders miss and creating big plays.

Nick Nash WR San Jose State

The man who should have won the Biletnikoff Award in 2024. He was catching passes from different quarterbacks and still produced high-volume numbers. He was the first All-American in San Jose State history, the receiving triple crown winner. He scored a touchdown in all but one game in 2024. The concern for him would be that nothing has ever materialized out of San Jose State and that would be a feasible argument.

O' Donnell Fortune CB South Carolina

The 2025 Shrine Bowl defensive MVP. He captured a 60-yard pick-six in that all-star affair. In his first game, he did the same to Notre Dame. In 2024 he had a career game against the Crimson Tide. Fortune stands as a mid to late-round prospect by varying sites. Something of concern for Fortune would be that he was suspended for the first 30 minutes of the Texas A&M contest. His coach was quoted as saying it was "nothing illegal."

Harold Fannin Jr. TE Bowling Green

Tight end isn't a position of need, but Fannin had a record-breaking year in 2024. He drew a comparison to Isaiah Likely who would be a perfect complement to Brock Bowers if Michael Mayer doesn't survive the offseason. The mark on him would be whether or not he was a one-year wonder at Bowling Green. To that I would spark a rebuttal with two of his best games came against Penn State and Texas A&M.

Jay Higgins LB Iowa

A tackling machine the last two seasons at Iowa. With his numbers, he obviously has a nose for the football. Iowa players usually translate well to the NFL. In the Ohio State showdown, he came from the blindside of Jeremiah Smith to cause a fumble that the Hawkeyes recovered. He's got to become more consistent at shedding blockers and blitzing. He improved in pass defense in his senior year.

Kyle McCord QB Syracuse

McCord has a history with Chip Kelly. He excelled to the tune of an eyelash below 5,000 yards at Syracuse. There is the Pitt game that stands out because of the interceptions, but McCord should compete at the combine, unlike Cam Ward and other top picks. He's got a quick release which translates well to the pros.

Hollin Pierce OL Rutgers

A rare specimen who is a work in progress. He's slow for his size and weight. He's a pure developmental prospect that has to work on getting leaner and coaches can bring him along slowly to see if he can excel in the league. With Kolton Miller aging, Pierce would be an intriguing Day 3 choice. He lacks that bulldozing type of play, but is hard to overpower. Only two defenders have got past him to the quarterback over the past two seasons. Pro football focus graded him highly. He's the type of guy who could blow people away with his Combine workout.

Rylie Mills DL Notre Dame

Mills is coming off of an injury so we'll see just how much he performs at the combine. Mills is a fighter in the trenches and gives the effort you want to see out of a lineman. He would pair well with Maxx Crosby.