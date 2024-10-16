Las Vegas Raiders: Can Tom Brady solve the quarterback problem?
By Nick Popio
Perhaps the most hated man in the NFL and one that Raider Nation will never claim as one of their own, now can say that he has partial ownership of the Silver and Black franchise. It is a day that will live in infamy in the rich history of the Raiders. Some are going against the grain and embracing him, but for others, this is the last straw.
Whether you love him or hate him, Brady is one of the most influential minds in the game. He's still involved in the process by mentoring younger players who want to emulate him. A lot of people would say that the next "Tom Brady" is already in the division, in Patrick Mahomes and the Raiders haven't had that caliber of player since Rich Gannon. This is where Brady's knowledge comes in.
Mark Davis said to reporters on Tuesday that he believes Brady can help them find the one at quarterback that has been their downfall in 2024. Derek Carr is gone and the Gardner Minshew/Aidan O'Connell experiment is a failure. Neither is starting material and are just swell backups at best.
The 2025 free agent class has dried up with current signal callers getting extensions and staying put. However, the 2025 draft class is intriguing with Shedeur Sanders already being linked to the Raiders and Cam Ward being a popular mock pick to Las Vegas.
Sanders has worked out with Brady before, so the relationship is there. Mark Davis has also met with Sanders and the two seemed to hit it off in a video that went viral on X. Brady added his two cents about the Texas quarterback depth chart too. He's put his stamp of approval for Arch Manning backing up Quinn Ewers.
With the trading of Davante Adams, the Raiders now have more firepower to move up in the draft if they have to. A future first-round pick could be on the table too, if Brady and Davis both sign off on Sanders being the guy.
As for the wide receiver position, the free agents include Tee Higgins and Stefon Diggs. If for some reason the Raiders don't take a quarterback in Round 1 next year, then they may be looking at Shedeur's teammate, Travis Hunter. Hunter would kill two birds with one stone, assuming he continues to play on both sides of the ball. The rest of the wideout class is sort of top-heavy.
The only concern for Sanders and Hunter would be that they would be considered divas just like Adams and past Raiders who were ultimately traded. That has not scared the organization away from going after these types of players before, so the Brady/Davis/Sanders marriage could become a reality next April.