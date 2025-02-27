Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

37. Walter Nolen DT Ole Miss

The Raiders reportedly plan to bring back some key free agents at EDGE in Malcolm Koonce and K'Lavon Chaisson and still have Tyree Wilson on the roster so we will operate with that not being a need. Defensive tackle is not a massive need with Christian Wilkins returning and Adam Butler playing well last season, but Walter Nolen is too good to pass up at 37th overall.

The Ole Miss star has a mid-first round projection but he has lasted until the second round in this mock and we happily snatch him up. He measures in at 6-3 and 293lbs and was a disruptive force for the Rebels in 2024 with 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 13 games. These are great numbers for an interior defensive lineman and would look great for an EDGE player as well.

There are some concerns about his pad level at times and his relatively short arms in the 48th percentile but he can be coached up where that is not an issue. Nolen looks like an immediate starter for the Raiders and could be a huge difference-maker next to Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.