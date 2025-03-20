Just Blog Baby
Las Vegas Raiders provide update on new uniform numbers after free agency

Which new numbers will Raider Nation have to learn this season?
Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a productive offseason in their first year under new general manager John Spytek. He and new head coach Pete Carroll have let several of the team's best players from last season walk in free agency, as they've prioritized bringing in high value players instead.

This means that the Silver and Black will have quite a bit of roster turnover this year, which is not unexpected when a team wins just four games the year prior. While the front office still has plenty of cap space to make another splash or two, as it stands now, the team has already added seven new players.

With so many uniforms now up for grabs, the new group of Raiders have already picked their new numbers, and several of the team's current players made a switch as well.

What uniform number are the Raiders' new players wearing this season?

Player

Position

Number

Geno Smith

QB

7

Jeremy Chinn

S

11

Kyle Phillips

WR

15

Eric Stokes

CB

22

Lonnie Johnson

DB

32

Elandon Roberts

LB

52

Alex Cappa

IOL

65

Raheem Mostert

RB

--

Smith took No. 7 this season after the departure of safety Tre'von Moehrig. Phillips also took advantage of Gardner Minshew leaving by snagging No. 15.

Stokes is taking Alexander Mattison's old No. 22 jersey. The same goes for Cappa, who is taking Cody Whitehair's No. 65.

Lonnie Johnson and Jeremy Chinn benefitted from current Raiders changing their numbers and snagged No. 32 and 11, respectively.

New running back Raheem Mostert has not chosen his number yet, but he has worn a variety of uniforms in his NFL career. He most recently wore No. 31 with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, which is an open number, so in all likelihood, that is what he'll wear.

Which Raiders players changed their number?

Player

Position

New Number

Tre Tucker

WR

1

Tyreik McAllister

WR

13

McAllister and Tucker both took advantage of players leaving as well, taking the numbers of Jake Luton and Marcus Epps, respectively.

Several other number changes will occur as the team acquires new players and makes roster moves closer to the season, but as it stands now, Raider Nation only has 10 new numbers to worry about.

