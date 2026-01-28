Latest Fernando Mendoza player comparison should excite Raiders fans

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of figuring out the duo that will serve as their head coach and quarterback. They have already met with 15 candidates for their coaching vacancy and have yet to make a decision.

The latter decision is far more clear-cut, as it is widely expected that the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick to select Fernando Mendoza. Some have suggested that Las Vegas should trade back or move the pick altogether in a blockbuster trade, but that seems unlikely.

Plenty of opinions have differed on exactly what Mendoza's ceiling is as an NFL quarterback. The latest player comparison for the former Indiana Hoosiers star, however, is one that should excite Raider Nation.

Fernando Mendoza projected to have a higher ceiling than Jared Goff

Mendoza is coming off an elite season, which saw him win the Heisman Trophy while leading the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title. He finished the year with 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 72.0% completion rate while adding 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

PFF's lead draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema, recently claimed that Mendoza has a higher ceiling than Jared Goff.

"This is also why I don't think the Jared Goff comps fit. 75.9 passing grade under pressure... I think he can be (better than Goff)," Sikkema said. "I mean, Goff has been a prolific passer. I think Mendoza can absolutely be that, and I think that his ceiling as a player is more because I think that he's going to play better under pressure, and I think that he's got a little added athleticism to him. I really do like Fernando Mendoza. I think he is a good quarterback prospect. I really do."

While Goff, who was selected first overall exactly a decade before Mendoza is expected to be, got off to a slow start in his career, he has become one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. If Sikkema is correct in his assessment and Mendoza is, in fact, better, Raiders fans would certainly be thrilled.

RELATED: Seahawks' Klint Kubiak just made a statement that the Raiders can't ignore

Las Vegas has not had an elite quarterback since Rich Gannon over two decades ago. If Mendoza can turn into that, it would drastically change the franchise's fortunes going forward, as it has become increasingly clear that teams need an adequate quarterback to contend in the modern NFL.

Of course, it will be up to whoever the Raiders hire as head coach and their staff to develop Mendoza. If the incoming leaders can help him reach his full potential, Las Vegas could be set up to compete for at least the next decade.

While the Raiders are far away from contention as currently constructed, nailing the head coach hire could change that. If Mendoza can actually become a better player than Goff, Raiders fans will have plenty to be excited about.