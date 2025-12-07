Latest Geno Smith injury updates after Raiders QB leaves vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders sent a third-rounder to the Seattle Seahawks for veteran signal-caller Geno Smith this offseason. He's been their quarterback in every game, despite Las Vegas' brutal 2-10 record heading into Week 14's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

After a beautiful opening drive that culminated in a Brock Bowers touchdown, the Raiders once again hit a wall offensively. Las Vegas had five first downs on its first possession, but just five more first downs in the next two-plus quarters.

Trailing 14-7, Smith went down with an injury after being hit by Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen following an incomplete pass on third down, intended for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Smith has been banged up quite a bit this year, but this seemed a bit more serious.

Latest Geno Smith injury updates after leaving game vs. Broncos

Initially, the Raiders announced that Smith was questionable to return to the game with a right hand injury, suffering a cut. He had a bit of time to rest, however, as Las Vegas punted the ball away and the Broncos took up over nine minutes of game clock with a 14-play, 91-yard drive.

Smith apparently felt good enough to give it another shot following that long Denver possession, as he returned for the Raiders' following drive. He helped lead Las Vegas into the red zone, but he was hit again by Allen after finding Bowers for a short completion.

Following this play, the clock ran out in the third quarter, and several Raiders reporters noted that Smith was now out of the game again, and backup Kenny Pickett was on the field. Apparently, Smith was headed back to the locker room.

Officially, Las Vegas announced that Smith hurt his right shoulder the second time he was shaken up, and he was questionable to return once again. Pickett finished out the drive, failing to get the Raiders into the end zone, turning the ball over on downs.