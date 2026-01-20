Latest HC hiring further pushes Raiders toward landing an offensive mind

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an extensive search for their next head coach, as they have already met with 14 different candidates. While they are now in their third week since firing Pete Carroll, it is expected that the franchise will take at least another week in the search.

That is because six of their candidates are still coaching one of the four teams alive in the postseason, which means they are unable to hold a second interview until after Conference Championship weekend.

It is unclear which direction the Raiders will go, as they have interviewed both offensive and defensive coaches, as well as potential first-time head coaches and retreads. The thought is that Las Vegas will want a leader from an offensive background to develop Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick.

Raiders' coaching search could be impacted by Jeff Hafley taking Dolphins HC job

Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley became the second of the candidates that the Raiders met with to be offered and accept another head coaching gig. Hafley was named the Miami Dolphins' next head coach on Monday.

This move by Miami makes it more likely that the Raiders will choose an offensive coach for their vacancy, while also increasing Patrick Graham's odds of retaining his role as defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas' front office has taken its time with the ongoing coaching search, as the Raiders are one of six teams that remain without a head coach. The Dolphins, along with the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, are the only four teams that have already filled their vacancies.

While Las Vegas' brass did not have an official interview with John Harbaugh, who landed in New York, they did interview both Kevin Stefanski, who the Falcons hired, and Hafley, the Dolphins' newest coach.

Hafley was also set to have his second meeting with the Raiders on Wednesday before accepting the job in Miami, which means that he was a serious candidate in Las Vegas. Hafley was one of five coaches from a defensive background to meet with the Raiders, compared to nine from an offensive.

Hafley coming off the board, however, makes it far more likely that the Raiders choose to go in the direction that many have expected by hiring an offensive coach, as they have eight candidates remaining on that side of the ball.

Several of those names, including Klint Kubiak, Mike McDaniel, Mike LaFleur, Nathan Scheelhaase, and Davis Webb -- are considered some of this year's most intriguing options. Klay Kubiak and Joe Brady are also highly regarded and interviewed with the Raiders' brass.

The Dolphins' hiring Hafley also makes it more likely that Las Vegas keeps Graham as their defensive coordinator for a fifth consecutive season, under a fourth different head coach. Hiring a defensive-minded coach would've likely ended his tenure with the Raiders.

Additionally, Miami was the lone head coaching interview that Graham has had this hiring cycle. Graham certainly would have left Las Vegas for his first opportunity to become a head coach, but with that position now filled, it could lead him to remain in his role if the new head coach wants him.