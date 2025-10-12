Latest report indicates Raiders' Brock Bowers won't be back any time soon

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was expected to take a step forward in 2025. That has not been the case, as the unit has been one of the worst in the league through five games. Not having star tight end Brock Bowers, of course, has been tough on Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Bowers appeared set to repeat his All-Pro rookie season, as he recorded 103 receiving yards on five receptions in less than three quarters of Week 1's game. Unfortunately, Bowers suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter and was forced out of the game.

While he attempted to play through the injury over the next three weeks, it was clear that his knee was affecting him. All told, he recorded just 14 receptions for 122 yards. Bowers missed his first career game in Week 5 and has already been ruled out for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Brock Bowers is reportedly unlikely to suit up until after Week 7

There is a serious argument for Las Vegas to just sit Bowers as long as he needs, as knee injuries are not something to play around about. The 2025 season is not even at the halfway point, however, it has already been a nightmare for Raiders fans.

In that same vein, the Raiders star's status for next week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs is reportedly now in question. On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Las Vegas does not expect Bowers to return until after the Week 8 bye.

"My understanding is it's unlikely Bowers plays next week against the Chiefs either," Pelissero said. "Now, they'll give him a chance. They'll see how that knee is feeling, but they want to be smart with him. More likely, Bowers will be back after the Week 8 bye."

The Raiders don't appear to be going anywhere despite an overall down year from the AFC West, which many believed would be the best division in football. While not mathematically eliminated by any means, fans can see the writing on the wall.

While having yet another one of the team's best players out for an extended stretch, particularly when one of those matchups is against a divisional rival, is not ideal, it is the right move to prioritize Bowers' long-term health and allow him to fully recover rather than risking further damage.

Las Vegas will get backup tight end Michael Mayer back in Week 6 after he missed the previous two games with a concussion. Although it is impossible to replace what Bowers means to the Raiders offense, Mayer is more than capable of producing as the team embraces a next man up mentality.