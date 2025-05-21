The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find any stability in recent years, which makes it difficult to retain talented players.

For many, the decision is simple. The team has not been winning, and the head coach or general manager that acquired them was no longer in Las Vegas, so it made sense to move on. That is not to say that several players leaving has not hurt, but Raider Nation has become numb to this over the last few agonizing seasons.

Thankfully, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are now in charge. They've already made a series of brilliant moves in their first offseason, but questions remain about the linebacker group and who will start at slot corner.

Lions' 'best-kept secret' highlights what Raiders fans already knew

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder named every NFL team's "best kept secret" before the 2025 NFL season. For the Detroit Lions, that player was former Raiders slot corner Amik Robertson, who is obviously no stranger for Raider Nation.

He was a fourth-round pick by the franchise in 2020 and had several epic moments while wearing the Silver and Black. Robertson left last offseason because then-general manager Tom Telesco did not give him a contract, and that closed the book on his career in Las Vegas.

Given the notoriety that he is now receiving in Detroit, it hurts the fan base even more to know that he could still be with the Raiders, had the franchise played its cards right. Now, Robertson is a rising star for the Lions, and Las Vegas is devoid of a surefire answer in the slot.

Fans knew that letting Robertson go was a mistake, but Raider Nation was forced to stomach the decision as they got excited about the new era. Unfortunately, that decision has already come back to haunt the franchise.

Darnay Holmes was a solid contributor at slot corner last year for the Raiders' defense, but he has yet to demonstrate that he is a long-term solution at the position. Mello Dotson is an intriguing undrafted rookie from Kansas who has incredible ball skills and high upside, but he is unproven until he plays an NFL snap.

Those around the league are excited about Robertson's potential this year, but Raider Nation saw this from a mile away. Had the team enjoyed more stability over the years, perhaps he would still be a Raider, and the team would not be clamoring for a veteran slot corner to come to Las Vegas.