Live reports and analysis from Day 5 of Las Vegas Raiders OTA practices

John Spytek, Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work this offseason as they usher in a new era for the Silver and Black. Now that they are in phase 3 of the offseason program, however, things are really starting to ramp up with OTAs fully underway in Las Vegas.
No shortage of storylines have already emerged, from Taron Johnson's holdout to Jermod McCoy's health and availability to the quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line competitions to the general vibe of Kubiak's team to the direction they appear to be headed in during the early going.
If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on what is transpiring during the fifth day of OTAs, then we have you covered right here. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the day for continuous updates from Raiders beat writers, and we'll be breaking down what it all means.
Last updated: 1:18 p.m. PT, May 27, 2026
Live reports and analysis from Day 5 of Las Vegas Raiders OTAs
Maxx Crosby is once again at Raiders OTAs and suited up with the team during the stretching period. But, as ESPN's Ryan McFadden noted, he will not participate on Thursday. Still, it is good to see Las Vegas' leader being there for his teammates and buying into the new culture.
The Athletic's Sam Warren also pointed out earlier in the week that Jalen Nailor and Benito Jones returned to OTAs on Tuesday. But Warren noted that neither Taron Johnson nor Nakobe Dean is attending OTAs on Thursday, either.
Warren also noted that Matt Gay is back at practice after missing a session last week. Unfortunately, rookie Jermod McCoy is not on the field on Thursday. Hopefully, this is just a part of his process, as Klint Kubiak told reporters last week that he is on a "yardage count."
News3LV's Alex Belcastro also warned fans not to read too much into offensive line groupings during Thursday's OTA practice, as the Raiders' staff is doing a lot of mixing and matching. This will be essential to figuring out what the best combination is for Las Vegas.
McFadden also informed fans that, in addition to Johnson, McCoy and Dean not being in attendance, veteran tight end Ian Thomas is also absent from practices. The nature of his absence is not known at this point.
Q Myers provided a video of Fernando Mendoza running through drills during Thursday's OTA practice. It also looks like UDFA wide receiver Chase Roberts (No. 86) is in a red non-contact jersey.
Myers also provided picture evidence that the GOAT is in the house, as Tom Brady is in Las Vegas for OTAs. It is always good to have the minority owner at Raiders HQ. And of course, Warren noted that Brady is watching offensive walkthroughs.
Kirk Cousins is also taking first-team reps again during the Raiders' team period, as expected. Warren also mentioned that Aidan O'Connell ran with the second group again before Mendoza led the third unit. The rookie is still paying his dues and has to work his way up.
It seems like Cousins is making an impact with the first group as well. Warren noted that he hit Brock Bowers on a nice route down the seam and beat Stukes in coverage. Not only is it great for Cousins and Bowers to be on the same page, but fans have to love Stukes and Bowers battling already.
Rookie Trey Zuhn III also continues to be moved around the offensive line. Warren reported that, after playing predominately right tackle last week, Zuhn III was playing right guard during Thursday's OTA practice.
Just as Cousins got going, however, the defense fought back. Jeremy Chinn picked up fellow defensive back Treydan Stukes after giving up the score and notched an interception off the veteran quarterback.
Mendoza had a bit of a rough go during his first series in team periods, as he failed to complete a pass. It is good that UDFA defensive tackle Gary Smith III is getting active, however.
Cousins did bounce back immediately, thankfully, as he continues to work his growing connection with Bowers. Of course, the All-Pro tight end is having his way with the Raiders' defense in the early going.
Mendoza also bounced back from a rough first series and found Malik Benson on a deep ball for some rookie-on-rookie crime against Zeke Masses. Warren also noted that Benson has impressed on Thursday, which is good news for a receiver room that needs someone to step up.
The Raiders are seemingly running with the same starting offensive line as last week. But McFadden mentioned that Charles Grant subbed in for Glaze at right tackle during the second team period.
It also looks like Aidan O'Connell was dealing with the second group. He found Carter Runyon for a 30-yard touchdown pass and made a nice throw to Dareke Young earlier in the practice. He then found Shedrick Jackson for a deep touchdown to continue a nice day.
According to Warren, the Raiders are continuing to put Chinn and Stukes in the slot with Taron Johnson not at OTAs. Isaiah Pola-Mao is the third safety mixing in behind them when the other is at the nickel.
Cousins is also working on his rapport with Tre Tucker, who he connected with on a deep ball.
Quotes from Andrew Janocko, Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers and Tyler Linderbaum pressers
Janocko was first to the podium, and he was asked about Mendoza's mental approach and how he is progressing thus far. The Raiders' new OC answered that Mendoza has some great resources in the room in Cousins and O'Connell.
He also made sure to inform Raider Nation that he wanted to be a part of the Silver and Black. This wasn't just any old promotion for Janocko.
One reporter also asked Janocko about the presence of Cousins, in particular, in the quarterback room. He revealed the kind of impact that Cousins is having on his two younger counterparts, but also how they are maintaining a semblance of healthy competition under center.
With Brady in the building, of course, Janocko was asked about the minority owner's role and what kind of help he has been thus far.
Janocko also touched on his impressions of Bowers in the early going and what it has been like working with him.
He also spoke about the Raiders' goals during OTAs.
Tucker took the podium after Janocko, and he spoke about new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. The four-year veteran seems to appreciate the coach's no-nonsense approach.
He also spoke about his initial impressions of Mendoza:
Tucker also spoke about Kubiak's offense and scheme.
Nailor is also apparently making a great impression on Tucker as well.
Rookie Malik Benson has also impressed Tucker thus far.
Linderbaum was third in line at the podium, and he talked about his early impressions of Bowers.
Bowers was the last person to speak to reporters, and he began by saying that he feels great after an injury-riddled sophomore campaign.
Bowers also touched on the differences between this offseason and offseasons past.
Brady has apparently been around the facility more this year, as Bowers mentioned.
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