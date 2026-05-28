Live reports and analysis from Day 5 of Las Vegas Raiders OTA practices

John Spytek, Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work this offseason as they usher in a new era for the Silver and Black. Now that they are in phase 3 of the offseason program, however, things are really starting to ramp up with OTAs fully underway in Las Vegas.

No shortage of storylines have already emerged, from Taron Johnson's holdout to Jermod McCoy's health and availability to the quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line competitions to the general vibe of Kubiak's team to the direction they appear to be headed in during the early going.

If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on what is transpiring during the fifth day of OTAs, then we have you covered right here. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the day for continuous updates from Raiders beat writers, and we'll be breaking down what it all means.

Last updated: 1:18 p.m. PT, May 27, 2026

Live reports and analysis from Day 5 of Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

Maxx Crosby is once again at Raiders OTAs and suited up with the team during the stretching period. But, as ESPN's Ryan McFadden noted, he will not participate on Thursday. Still, it is good to see Las Vegas' leader being there for his teammates and buying into the new culture.

Maxx Crosby on th field and suited up for Raiders warm-up ups during OTAS pic.twitter.com/VqwxC9jMkS — Alexa Belcastro (@alexabelcastro2) May 28, 2026

The Athletic's Sam Warren also pointed out earlier in the week that Jalen Nailor and Benito Jones returned to OTAs on Tuesday. But Warren noted that neither Taron Johnson nor Nakobe Dean is attending OTAs on Thursday, either.

No Taron Johnson or Nakobe Dean again at Raiders OTAs today. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Warren also noted that Matt Gay is back at practice after missing a session last week. Unfortunately, rookie Jermod McCoy is not on the field on Thursday. Hopefully, this is just a part of his process, as Klint Kubiak told reporters last week that he is on a "yardage count."

I do not see Jermod McCoy at Raiders OTAs today. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

News3LV's Alex Belcastro also warned fans not to read too much into offensive line groupings during Thursday's OTA practice, as the Raiders' staff is doing a lot of mixing and matching. This will be essential to figuring out what the best combination is for Las Vegas.

Still seeing a lot of mixing and matching along the offensive line during OTAs, which is another reason it’s hard to truly establish a “first” or “second” team right now.



Kirk Cousins took reps with JPJ, Charles Grant and Antonio Mafi throughout practice, while Mafi also rotated… — Alexa Belcastro (@alexabelcastro2) May 28, 2026

McFadden also informed fans that, in addition to Johnson, McCoy and Dean not being in attendance, veteran tight end Ian Thomas is also absent from practices. The nature of his absence is not known at this point.

#Raiders TE Ian Thomas is not here too. https://t.co/q7Xiazs6K7 — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

Q Myers provided a video of Fernando Mendoza running through drills during Thursday's OTA practice. It also looks like UDFA wide receiver Chase Roberts (No. 86) is in a red non-contact jersey.

Myers also provided picture evidence that the GOAT is in the house, as Tom Brady is in Las Vegas for OTAs. It is always good to have the minority owner at Raiders HQ. And of course, Warren noted that Brady is watching offensive walkthroughs.

Tom Brady in attendance today #Raiders pic.twitter.com/idUEfGbKFm — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) May 28, 2026

Kirk Cousins is also taking first-team reps again during the Raiders' team period, as expected. Warren also mentioned that Aidan O'Connell ran with the second group again before Mendoza led the third unit. The rookie is still paying his dues and has to work his way up.

#Raiders begin team period. Kirk Cousins is the first QB up. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

It seems like Cousins is making an impact with the first group as well. Warren noted that he hit Brock Bowers on a nice route down the seam and beat Stukes in coverage. Not only is it great for Cousins and Bowers to be on the same page, but fans have to love Stukes and Bowers battling already.

Kirk Cousins just hit a deep shot down the seam to Brock Bowers in team period. Looked like Treydan Stukes in coverage at nickel. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Rookie Trey Zuhn III also continues to be moved around the offensive line. Warren reported that, after playing predominately right tackle last week, Zuhn III was playing right guard during Thursday's OTA practice.

Trey Zuhn III is playing right guard today at Raiders OTAs. Played predominantly right tackle last week. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Just as Cousins got going, however, the defense fought back. Jeremy Chinn picked up fellow defensive back Treydan Stukes after giving up the score and notched an interception off the veteran quarterback.

Jeremy Chinn with an interception of Kirk Cousins in 7on7 period. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Mendoza had a bit of a rough go during his first series in team periods, as he failed to complete a pass. It is good that UDFA defensive tackle Gary Smith III is getting active, however.

Wrapping up the first round of 11 on 11, Mendoza’s pass to Mike Washington was tipped by Gary Smith. His second attempt slipped through Jonathan Brady’s finger tips.



Mendoza then overthrew Brady on a deep ball. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

Cousins did bounce back immediately, thankfully, as he continues to work his growing connection with Bowers. Of course, the All-Pro tight end is having his way with the Raiders' defense in the early going.

Cousins responded by hitting Brock Bowers over the middle. Bowers has been getting open with ease thus far. https://t.co/a4RV4RTbdH — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

Mendoza also bounced back from a rough first series and found Malik Benson on a deep ball for some rookie-on-rookie crime against Zeke Masses. Warren also noted that Benson has impressed on Thursday, which is good news for a receiver room that needs someone to step up.

Fernando Mendoza hit a deep shot down the right sideline to Malik Benson in 7on7. Hezekiah Masses in coverage.



Benson impressing today, has gotten open and made a few plays. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

The Raiders are seemingly running with the same starting offensive line as last week. But McFadden mentioned that Charles Grant subbed in for Glaze at right tackle during the second team period.

Raiders OL running with Kirk Cousins today:



LT Kolton Miller

LG Spencer Burford

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RT DJ Glaze — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

It also looks like Aidan O'Connell was dealing with the second group. He found Carter Runyon for a 30-yard touchdown pass and made a nice throw to Dareke Young earlier in the practice. He then found Shedrick Jackson for a deep touchdown to continue a nice day.

Aidan O’Connell to Carter Runyon, who made a leaping TD grab. Earlier in practice, O’Connell had a nice throw near the sideline to WR Dareke Young. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

According to Warren, the Raiders are continuing to put Chinn and Stukes in the slot with Taron Johnson not at OTAs. Isaiah Pola-Mao is the third safety mixing in behind them when the other is at the nickel.

Jeremy Chinn and Treydan Stukes are interchanging at nickel and safety with Taron Johnson absent again.



When one is back deep, the other is down at the line of scrimmage. Isaiah Pola-Mao the other deep safety with the group. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Cousins is also working on his rapport with Tre Tucker, who he connected with on a deep ball.

Kirk Cousins hit Tre Tucker on a deep go ball down the right sideline in team period. Kirk got real hyped up afterwards. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

Quotes from Andrew Janocko, Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers and Tyler Linderbaum pressers

Janocko was first to the podium, and he was asked about Mendoza's mental approach and how he is progressing thus far. The Raiders' new OC answered that Mendoza has some great resources in the room in Cousins and O'Connell.

Janocko on Fernando Mendoza: "He's a guy that wants to come in and grind. ...He's got two guys in the room with him that just set an unbelievable example with the way they prepare, so he's able to see that and grow within himself." — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

More from Janocko on Mendoza: "If there's something that he needs to improve on, he takes that step, whether it be getting away from center or he gets through a progression too fast or too slow. Just creating efficiency for himself." — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

He also made sure to inform Raider Nation that he wanted to be a part of the Silver and Black. This wasn't just any old promotion for Janocko.

Andrew Janocko spoke to local media for the first time as the #Raiders offensive coordinator.



“Sitting there with my wife and making the best decision for our family, this was something we wanted to be apart of.” pic.twitter.com/TdoE7yD4qA — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

One reporter also asked Janocko about the presence of Cousins, in particular, in the quarterback room. He revealed the kind of impact that Cousins is having on his two younger counterparts, but also how they are maintaining a semblance of healthy competition under center.

Janocko on the benefit of having Kirk Cousins in the #Raiders QB room: "I think it's his approach to preparation, so how he takes notes and the little tidbits that he openly shares with the guys." — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

Raiders OC Andrew Janocko on their QB approach:



"We're trying to create an environment of competition, environment of growth for all 3 of those guys, no matter where you are in your career." — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 28, 2026

With Brady in the building, of course, Janocko was asked about the minority owner's role and what kind of help he has been thus far.

Janocko called minority owner Tom Brady an "unbelievable resource."



"He's been very open. He's somebody that we could pick up the phone and call, or if you see him around the building. He's the greatest of all time, so getting to be around him every day, and any knowledge that… — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

Janocko also touched on his impressions of Bowers in the early going and what it has been like working with him.

#Raiders OC Andrew Janocko on working with Brock Bowers



"When you have a great tight end that can do stuff for your offense. That can change games, that can change how you attack defenses."



He was very complimentary of Brock AND Michael Mayer's approach — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

He also spoke about the Raiders' goals during OTAs.

#Raiders OC Andrew Janocko



"Learning our personnel is something we're doing right now."



That's part of why this time of year is so critical for a new staff. Even though they're not in pads, they're gathering so much information on the guys they do have — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

Tucker took the podium after Janocko, and he spoke about new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. The four-year veteran seems to appreciate the coach's no-nonsense approach.

Tre Tucker on Klint Kubiak’s “all ball” approach coming to #Raiders: “I love it, I’m like that as a person. … Let’s win some games and have fun.” — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker on Klint Kubiak's no BS approach



"I love it. I'm kind of like that as a person. Let's just get to it." — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

He also spoke about his initial impressions of Mendoza:

Tre Tucker’s surprising first impression on Fernando Mendoza: “I didn’t realize how tall he was. He’s big.” — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker said Fernando Mendoza has an "elite" mentality. Even though Mendoza is the No. 1 pick, Tucker said he acts like an undrafted player.



Tucker added that Mendoza is taller than he expected. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker on Fernando Mendoza



"I would say his mentality as a rookie is elite... He was the No. 1 overall pick, but you would think he's come in as an undrafted guy, the way he works, the way his mentality is; that's really what you want... I'm very excited to work… — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

Tucker also spoke about Kubiak's offense and scheme.

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker



Said Klint Kubiak is stressing "being able to do multiple things" and "lining up at all three" WR spots... "In our scheme, you'll see guys everywhere."



All that tracks with the interchangeable pieces they have in their WR core. As we saw in Seattle,… — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker on Kubiak's offense



"Very multiple, we've got a lot of things going on..." — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

Nailor is also apparently making a great impression on Tucker as well.

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker on Jalen Nailor



"That's my guy. It's been awesome to have him... He's another leader in the room. He's just very smooth, very smooth..." — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

Rookie Malik Benson has also impressed Tucker thus far.

#Raiders WR Tre Tucker on Malik Benson



"He's gonna be a really great player. He can run all day; he's fast. The best thing about him is he's very coachable and willing to learn..."



Trey said Malik has been texting him with questions a lot and even facetimed him the other day… — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) May 28, 2026

Linderbaum was third in line at the podium, and he talked about his early impressions of Bowers.

Tyler Linderbaum describes Brock Bowers as one with a “killer mindset” that lets his play do all the talking for him.



“I’m surprised y’all even get him in here to talk,” Linderbaum joked with the media.#Raiders — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

Bowers was the last person to speak to reporters, and he began by saying that he feels great after an injury-riddled sophomore campaign.

Brock Bowers said “he’s feels great” being back on the field after missing some action in 2025 with a knee injury suffered in Week 1.#Raiders pic.twitter.com/qeNZGCyBEk — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

Bowers also touched on the differences between this offseason and offseasons past.

Brock Bowers when asked the biggest difference he’s noticed in the #Raiders building going into Year 3:



“We’ve had a lot of urgency this year. … Being urgent in everything we do.” pic.twitter.com/EQntaRUDyb — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) May 28, 2026

Brady has apparently been around the facility more this year, as Bowers mentioned.

Bowers said Tom Brady has been around the facility more. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 28, 2026