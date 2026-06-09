Live reports and analysis from Day 1 of Raiders mandatory minicamp

Although the 2026 NFL season has felt light-years away for some time now, the Las Vegas Raiders are slowly creeping toward it. OTAs are now a thing of the past, and mandatory minicamp kicked off on Tuesday morning. After this three-day venutre, the team will break for the summer.

Raider Nation knows that mandatory minicamp is the last bit of content that they'll get from the team until they return to Las Vegas for training camp, so fans are soaking up every bit of information that they can get from the team facility.

If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on what is transpiring during the first day of mandatory minicamp, then we have you covered! Bookmark this page and check back throughout the day for continuous updates from Raiders beat writers. We'll be breaking down what it all means.

Last updated: 11:00 a.m. PT, June 9, 2026

Live reports and analysis from Day 1 of Las Vegas Raiders mandatory minicamp

Unfortunately, the first bit of news that we received from ESPN's Ryan McFadden was not a good one. Veteran LB Nakobe Dean, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal this offseason, is not in attendance. The nature of his absence is unknown, but he was at media day on Monday.

Rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy is also absent, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Las Vegas has him on a pitch count as they figure out the long-term plan with his knee injury, but it is disappointing not to see the youngster out there.

And, as expected, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is in attendance but not participating yet. The team is hoping to get him back for training camp.

Maxx Crosby is back out here again warming up with teammates ahead of Raiders mandatory minicamp. No participation for him yet. pic.twitter.com/s6VKDi6rM8 — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) June 9, 2026

Jesse Merrick did come in with a bit of good news, though. The Raiders have seemingly earned their Shield, which head coach Klint Kubiak had been withholding from the team until they earned it. It must have been a very productive OTAs period.

Day one of minicamp and it seems the #Raiders have earned their shield



Kubiak initially said the team would have to earn the right to put the logo back on their helmets pic.twitter.com/pRrnVjpNpx — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) June 9, 2026

Raider Nation's favorite kicker, Kansei Matsuzawa, "The Tokyo Toe," got in some work on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Toe in action at #Raiders minicamp pic.twitter.com/5lUChF7O6R — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) June 9, 2026

Warren also reported that the quarterback rotation was the same, with Kirk Cousins in with the first team, Aidan O'Connell working with the 2s and Fernando Mendoza playing with the 3s. Jackson Powers-Johnson was also held out of team period, so Caleb Rogers took his place in the first group.

According to ESPN's McFadden, Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter took turns rotating in with the first-team defense at boundary cornerback opposite Eric Stokes. And wide receiver Shedrick Jackson had a solid day at the office as well.

The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore also had a bag of goodies from Raiders mandatory minicamp. He noted that Rogers was impressive in Powers-Johnson's place at right guard in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Bonsignore also mentioned that the Raiders' staff likes Spencer Burford at left guard, and that Rogers and Powers-Johnson could be competing for the right guard spot. He also shouted out Treydan Stukes, Dylan Laube, Masses, Mendoza and Cody Lindenberg as youngsters who played well.