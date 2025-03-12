Malcolm Koonce explains why he wanted to return to Raiders

It has been a quiet free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders and there's been more talk about the players they're losing than the players they're adding. Perhaps the biggest move the team has made is re-signing defensive end Malcolm Koonce to a one-year, $12 million contract.

It's still hard to know for sure what the Raiders have in him but he's oozing with potential. He was likely looking at a massive payday this offseason had an injury not derailed his 2024 season.

He's now coming back to Las Vegas for one more year to prove that he deserves a big-money contract next year. For his part, the fact that the Raiders maintained continuity on the defensive coaching staff while adding a living legend like Pete Carroll made staying with the team very appealing.

"[S]omebody like Pete Carroll, he's a legend of a coach, so who doesn't want to be around him? And then Pat [Patrick Graham] has kind of seen me grow into the player that I am, so I'm very comfortable around him, comfortable in the system, and it's always great to be around guys that believe in you," Koonce said.

"Definitely a good feeling when you come back to a comfortable position with people that you know," Koonce added. "People that you know and trust, people that you played with before. And yeah, it was an amazing feeling, felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder, so I'm happy."

If Koonce can return to his 2023 form, the Raiders might have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. There's no reason to believe that Las Vegas won't be willing to pay him next offseason if he has a strong year. Maxx Crosby and Koonce forming a legit defensive end duo would be a big deal for the Raiders.