Malcolm Koonce has 3 likely landing spots if Raiders trade him at deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has not gone according to plan. While Pete Carroll shared that he was expecting to compete right away after taking over, the team is just 2-6 following Sunday's gut-wrenching 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The loss has almost certainly guaranteed that the Raiders will miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. The focus on the team should clearly shift to the future, and figuring out which young players can be long-term contributors.

That could lead to several players being moved, if the price is right, ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Malcolm Koonce is one of the names that the team should explore moving as he is set for free agency after the season. Three NFC teams are in need of a pass rusher and could make a move.

3 Malcolm Koonce trade destinations for the Raiders to consider

Koonce has had a slow start this year in his return from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. He has recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 2025 so far.

Still, he is just over one season removed from recording 8.0 sacks in 2023 and should continue to improve the further removed he is from the injury. Las Vegas is not in a position to contend and should be looking for a Day 3 pick for the 27-year-old pass rusher. These three teams make sense.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they are looking for a pass rusher. In fact, they reportedly attempted to acquire a different Raiders defensive end, as rumors emerged that they tried to trade for Maxx Crosby.

While Las Vegas, rightfully, shut that request down, they should be far more willing to part with Koonce, who would also cost Dallas a lot less. The Cowboys have three fifth-round picks -- and six total Day 3 picks -- in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders would be wise to see if they could poach one of those fifth-rounders.

RELATED: Raiders' Pete Carroll just sent a not-so-subtle message to Chip Kelly

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are also reportedly in the market for a pass rusher despite ranking second in the league with 28 sacks. Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad have combined for 13.0 sacks, however, the latter is playing just 46.1% of the defensive snaps, while the rest of their defensive line has not given them much production.

Detroit has been linked to bigger names such as Trey Hendrickson, however, he seems unlikely to be moved as he is currently sidelined and the Cincinnati Bengals are still looking for a first-round pick in return. The Lions have five Day 3 picks -- two fourth-rounders and one in each of the final three rounds. The Raiders should try to pry one of the earlier picks in return for Koonce.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have seen their defensive line depleted by injuries, as Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Mykel Williams are all on injured reserve, and Bryce Huff has also been sidelined. Bosa and Williams won't return this season, as they both suffered torn ACLs.

The 49ers have been in the market for a pass rusher, as they are averaging the fewest sacks per game this season. San Francisco is yet another team that has been linked to Hendrickson, but are unlikely to land him. They hold five Day 3 picks -- four fourth-rounders and one sixth-rounder -- and the Raiders could try to get them to part with one of the earlier picks for Koonce.