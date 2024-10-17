Mark Davis gives final word on Raiders possibly trading Maxx Crosby
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially done with Davante Adams, but does it stop there? Despite the team not being very good, they have a number of good players who should have value across the NFL.
The most valuable being defensive end Maxx Crosby. He remains one of the best players in the NFL and he's still just 27. However, some believe the Raiders should tear the roster down and embrace a rebuild. That would include trading Crosby, who is the face of the franchise.
While Las Vegas would undoubtedly get a massive return in a Crosby trade, it's not going to happen, according to Mark Davis.
“It’s just not happening,” Davis said of possibly trading Crosby at the NFL owner's meetings, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Davis then balked at the idea of there even being trade rumors surrouning Crosby.
“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because otherwise you get trapped in this black hole.”
This is the right course of action for the Raiders. Crosby is a once-in-a-generation talent and he's still young. The Raiders could trade him for a couple of first-round picks but one of those picks will likely just be used on a pass rusher who might not end up being any good.
Las Vegas also has a ton of salary cap space so it's not like they have to clear up money. Sure, getting more draft picks helps getting a quarterback but so does losing. The Raiders are bad enough to where they may not even have to trade up far to get a quarterback.
Plus, if you trade Crosby, you may as well trade Christian Wilkins and Kolton Miller. At that point, you're leaving whoever the next quarterback is with pretty much nothing.