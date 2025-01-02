Maxx Crobsy makes Raiders history with latest Pro Bowl nomination

It, uh, hasn't exactly been a Raiders season to remember. There was a Very Hipster argument hanging around the internet before the season started that thought maybe the Raiders would be a sneaky-good team – or at least a tough out in an otherwise-stacked AFC West – but neither proved to be true. The highlight of the year – a win over the Ravens in Baltimore – came and went by Week 2.

In fact, it's been so bad that even "kinda interesting, if that" Pro Bowl news is a welcome addition to this week's headline cycle. It beats Antonio Pierce speculation, at least.

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Thursday, and the Raiders are sending (in theory) two players to Orlando in a few weeks: defensive lineman Maxx Crosby and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. A Pro Bowl nod is nothing new for Crosby, who's been one of the best defensive players in football over the last half-decade. In fact, thanks to the Raiders' PR department, we all know just how good Crosby's been. You know what kind of a season it's been when you're aggregating team's PR tweets with one week left to go.

Maxx Crosby is in elite Raiders company after making 4th straight Pro Bowl in 2024

DE Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) has now been selected to his 4th-straight Pro Bowl.



His 4 Pro Bowls are now tied with Chester McGlockton for the second most among defensive linemen in #Raiders history. He only trails Howie Long (8).



He is also 1-of-15 players in the NFL to be… https://t.co/yBj0nnVhnk — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 2, 2025

I don't know if anyone really cares about Pro Bowls anymore – and I bet I can guess how Crosby feels about them – but putting all of that aside, this is an objectively cool moment for Crosby and Raiders fans. He's been a staple of a lot of bad Raiders teams since he was drafted, and it's nice to see players like him get rewarded for not checking out. Any time you're on a list with Chester McGlockton and Howie Long, it's worth applauding.

We may have already seen the last of Crosby suiting up in an actual Raiders jersey, but at the very least, fans may get to see him run around playing flag football on a cold Orlando day in a Raiders t-shirt one last time. It's not much, but it's better than watching them play the Jaguars.