Maxx Crosby better live up to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's billing

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached the crux of the 2025 NFL season. They'll travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 AFC West bout that may very well determine what the plan for the remainder of the campaign is.

If the team pulls out a win, they'll overtake the Chiefs in the division and be firmly in the mix for a playoff spot at 3-4. Plus, they'll be riding a two-game winning streak into the bye week before the toughest part of the schedule.

With a loss, particularly a lopsided one, the team will plummet to 2-5, and some serious changes will need to be considered during the bye week. This is a game where the Raiders must bring their absolute best, and it starts with star Maxx Crosby, who loves to compete with Patrick Mahomes.

Raiders fans can't wait for next leg of Maxx Crosby-Patrick Mahomes rivalry

Crosby and Mahomes have certainly had their share of back-and-forths over the six years that they have played each other, including this NSFW exchange. This bitter rivalry on the field, however, does not stop these two elite players from respecting each other, as Mahomes told the media this week.

"It's a ton of respect, I mean, like you said, when I talk to him outside of football, it's like we're friends. You wouldn't even see what happens on the football field," Mahomes said. "He's the type of competitor, like me, it's like, we get on that football field, it's whatever it takes to win. And you're gonna leave everything on the football field. I have a ton of respect for that; those are guys that you want on your team because they play with that mentality. He's trying to do that, and build that culture there, so I know when we get across that line, and on that football field, it's gonna take your best effort to find a way to go up against that guy."

While the Raiders are just 2-10 against the Chiefs during Crosby's career, with only four close losses as well, it hasn't been due to his lack of effort. Crosby has 6.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits against Mahomes in the aforementioned contests.

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also praised Crosby this week ahead of the matchup between Kansas City and Las Vegas. The veteran head coach echoed some of Mahomes' sentiments while also cracking some jokes.

"(Maxx Crosby)'s a heck of a competitor, and he’s 100 miles an hour every play. I’m sure he’s that way in practice," Reid said, laughing. "He just goes and goes. He and Patrick (Mahomes), I think, are friends, actually, and they just compete against each other. And that’s the beauty of this sport, you have an opportunity to do that. He’ll be there for sure.”

In the last three games against the Chiefs, in which the Raiders have won and lost two incredibly close contests, Crosby has managed just 1.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Crosby is due for a big game against his biggest competitor, and apparently, one of his close friends.

Raiders fans are hoping that Crosby can live up to this billing, as he tends to do, and make life difficult for Mahomes and Co. If he can, the team may have a fighting chance. If not, it may be another long Sunday for the Silver and Black.