Maxx Crosby breaks silence on Raiders future with message fans need to hear

What an absolute whirlwind these past couple of months have been. Maxx Crosby was a Las Vegas Raider for life, like always, but shutting him down late in the 2025 NFL season reportedly severed the relationship beyond repair.

Raider Nation then spent months trying to figure out what was next, as they weeded through various reports, tried to read between the lines of what John Spytek and Klint Kubiak were saying, and what Crosby wasn’t.

Things came to head last Friday when Las Vegas agreed to deal Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-rounders. Then, Eric DeCosta and the Ravens shadily pulled out of the deal, opening up this can of worms yet again.

However, Maxx Crosby finally broke his silence and unequivocally told Raiders fans that he’s back in the Silver and Black.

Maxx Crosby emphatically reaffirms his commitment to Raiders

Amid varying reports and speculation about his future in Las Vegas following his trade to the Ravens following through on Tuesday, Crosby has seemingly accepted that he and the Raiders are star-crossed lovers.

"Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That (expletive). 🦅🏴‍☠️"

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

In summary: MAXX IS BACK.

Fans always thought he would be in Las Vegas for the rest of his career, and it seems like the football gods are sending him and the team a message. When unprecedented, life-altering things happen, perhaps it’s smart to sit back and take stock of things

On the one hand, adding Crosby back into the fold is a bit tricky for John Spytek and Co. They operated in free agency as if he wouldn’t be there, and although he’s a great player that the team can technically afford, it stretches them much thinner. Plus, two first-rounders would have been nice.

But there’s something quite appealing about adding Crosby into this new-look defense, even if it is still a work in progress. Las Vegas may actually have a solid pass-rush rotation and two good linebackers at the second level.

The offense, with projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, stars like Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Tyler Linderbaum, and underrated players like Kolton Miller, Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, may actually be able to pull their weight.

It was a bit ironic that Crosby seemingly gave up on the Silver and Black at the exact time that they had the most promise to turn things around. But Kubiak and Spytek wont hold grudges against the superstar defensive end.

Perhaps there was some truth to the Raiders’ leadership not wanting to deal Crosby. Reports indicated that other teams were contacting Las Vegas, and Spytek note that he’s always listening. Maybe Baltimore’s offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.

That said, it clearly wasn’t meant to be. Crosby wasn’t meant to don another uniform or call another city home. It’s obviously not entirely in his control, but it seems like Crosby is back to being a Raider for life. He always said he'd be back; he just didn't know how soon he'd be right.

And we’ve got an angry Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas. There's a lot worse things than that.