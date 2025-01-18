Maxx Crosby gets brutally honest about his future with Raiders

For the third straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs and Maxx Crosby is tired of losing. The Raiders pass rusher was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2019 and has only made it to the postseason one time since being drafted by the team.

Well, Crosby has made it known that he's more than ready for the Raiders to turn things around and start winning games. Crosby is about to be on his fifth head coach since joining the team and it's the second straight year that the Raiders are looking for a new head coach to lead the franchise. Crosby spoke about that, noting that he's ready for the Raiders to be more stable and wants the organization to hire the head coach who's best going to help them do that.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, like you said, is stability and winning," Crosby said. "I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, be playing at this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My main focus is being in that environment so whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I'm all on board for that."

Crosby was adamant last year that the Raiders should remove Antonio Pierce's interim head coach label and give him the full-time job and well... that didn't go according to plan. Perhaps that's why Crosby is being quieter about the head coach search this time around.

Maxx Crosby speaks about his future with the Raiders

When discussing what's next up for the pass-rushing phenom, Crosby pointed out that there's no guaranteed money left on his contract. He said that discussions will need to be had between him and the organization.

"Right now I'm just focused on my process and my day-to-day and getting healthy, we're going to see what happens with the coaching situation," Crosby said. "You know I've been with the Raiders for six years, I'm currently under contract, but I think I've talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left. There's a lot of things that need to be discussed, we're going to do that and focus on taking it one step at a time, and we'll move accordingly.

The Raiders are one of six teams needing a new head coach for the 2025 season and it's highly important that the organization get it right this time. Having Tom Brady as a minority owner seems to already be helping as the team is more in the running to hire Ben Johnson despite their rough quarterback situation and playing in a division dominated by Patrick Mahomes.

Crosby has made it known that he's tired of losing and wants the team to finally find some stability and start winning games. If they whiff on another head coaching hire, keeping Crosby with the team long-term might not be in the cards.