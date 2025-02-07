Maxx Crosby comments should excite Raiders fans

There's been a lot of talk about Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He's been open about wanting a contract but also about wanting to win.

In his Raiders career, he's only been to the playoffs once and has just one winning season. That can wear on a competitive person like Crosby. Luckily, the team hired Pete Carroll as head coach who is the same way.

He's not going to accept the kind of losing that has plagued the Raiders for decades. For the first time in a long time, it feels like actual adults are running the franchise. If you don't believe me, just take a look at what Crosby had to say this week.

“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said on PFT Live. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things.”

He then added that this is "the most optimistic I’ve been" about the Raiders since joining the team. If he's feeling optimistic, that means he's far less likely to ask for a trade.

Las Vegas just needs to figure out his contract situation quickly. Crosby is a player they should be building around and not thinking about trading. Even if he asked out, the Raiders may not grant his request.

The future might finally be bright for the Raiders. If Carroll ends up flopping, it'll be time to tear the roster down to the studs and start from scratch.