Maxx Crosby explains how Pete Carroll has already gotten full buy-in from Raiders

Pete Carroll has a schtick. And to a certain extent, so does every other NFL coach, but Carroll's schtick is unique in its ... positive energy? Surprising spryness? Carroll's contagious energy is well-established, and the culture he built in Seattle was one of the better ones we've seen in recent memory (until it wasn't).

So it probably shouldn't be all that surprising to learn that, despite only being on the job for a few months, Carroll's already apparently gotten full buy-in from the Raiders. The latest example came on, of course, Maxx Crosby's podcast: Crosby and Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty were talking about what it's like to play for Carroll, and the clips paint a picture that's already night-and-day different from what was going on at the end of the Antonio Pierce era.

It sounds like Pete Carroll has totally re-energized the Raiders already

"Honestly, bro, my perspective is the same," he said. "You obviously hear about Seattle’s culture back then, you’ve seen all the clips, the shooting in the video, and the team room and stuff, but just being around it every day, it’s truly been so dope. It’s a lot of fun. We get after it, don’t get it twisted; we’re really getting to it, but at the same time, he makes it enjoyable because the environment is – you’re competing all the time, but it’s fun as hell.”

There have already been more than a couple clips of Carroll's practices that have gone viral, and it's obvious to see that players are responding to his style positively. It's all fun and games until you start losing said games, but when you're already getting the stamp of approval from the team's star player and its most recent 1st round draft pick, you know you're doing something right. In 2025, nothing is more powerful than The Player's Podcast Approval.