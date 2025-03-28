Maxx Crosby gives his thoughts on Raiders offseason additions

Though the Las Vegas Raiders haven't signed any big names in free agency, it has been an eventful offseason for the team. Even if the team spent big on somebody like Stefon Diggs or Chris Godwin, no acquisition was going to be as impactful as the trade for quarterback Geno Smith.

That move is big enough for the Raiders to be named big winners of the offseason. Another big move the team made was giving Maxx Crosby a massive contract extension. He's still the face of the team and his opinion is valued.

He gave his thoughts on the moves the Raiders have made this offseason.

“I got to chop it up with Geno, he got in the building,” Crosby said on "The Rush" podcast. “Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, a lot of new guys that have come in. They’re not here full-time yet, but getting to meet their families and getting to meet them, it’s been super dope. I know those guys are super fired up and ready to go. Lonnie Johnson is another one.

"We might add some more pieces here soon, but everything has been smooth. Guys that love ball, we can relate—all the time. So, I think that’s the focus, bringing in guys that truly love football and are about the right (expletive) and also have talent and can help make a difference. That’s what we’re doing. So, it’s exciting."

Crosby appears happy with what the Raiders have done so far. They did lose key defensive pieces like Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs and Tre'von Moehrig but there are still some good players in place.

Las Vegas also has a very strong defensive coaching staff for what feels like the first time in decades. Many of the same defensive coaches from last year are coming back but now Pete Carroll is added to the mix. This might be the best Raiders defense we've seen in a long time if they can stay healthy.