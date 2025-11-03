Maxx Crosby made Raiders fans a promise they need to hear after brutal loss

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered yet another crushing defeat in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. This time, instead of being blown out, however, they dropped a 30-29 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

It came down to the very last play, when the Raiders attempted a two-point conversion with 16 seconds left in the extra period. Geno Smith's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage, and Jacksonville narrowly escaped with a victory.

To make matters more painful, Las Vegas wasted several unbelievable efforts, most notably from Brock Bowers. But it was star defensive end Maxx Crosby who felt gutted enough after the game to make Raider Nation a promise that they needed to hear.

Maxx Crosby makes promise to Raider Nation after brutal defeat

Crosby, who has seen his name pop up in trade rumors as the Tuesday deadline approaches, couldn't wait to send a message to the fan base after the brutal defeat. He posted the following words on social media:

"Raider Nation I Love Yall With Everything In My Heart & Soul. Yall Deserve Better. Stay As One, It Will Change." Maxx Crosby after loss to Jaguars

Although it doesn't take away the sting from the loss, Raider Nation needed to hear this from Crosby. Fans have to have faith that the team will turn it around, and they are clinging to his promise that things will change.

While some were speculating that this was a goodbye message, this is clearly just the team's star player sending the fan base a message after yet another debilitating defeat. Crosby has been around for his fair share of them, and he shares the fan base's pain.

If those words don't convince the naysayers about Crosby's commitment to the Silver and Black, then they should hear what he said during his postgame media scrum in the locker room.

"Personally, I just have a special connection with the fan base. I've been here for seven years now. They've been through it, just like I've been through it," Crosby said. "I know everyone puts their time and effort in to watch us play, and spend their hard-earned money to get tickets to come and watch us play. Take every Sunday to watch us perform, and falling short time and time again, I feel for them. It sucks, because I'm gonna continue to give everything I got until I can't anymore. I just feel for (the fans), it sucks."

Crosby doesn't exactly sound like a player who is on his way out the door. If he gets shipped off at the deadline, it would be an immeasurable blow to both him and Raider Nation, as the two have gone through so much together, and both deserve to enjoy success as one.

However, his heartfelt comments provide a small glimmer of positivity or relief after a crushing loss in a winnable game against the Jaguars. There is no rest for the weary, as Las Vegas will travel to Denver for a Thursday Night Football game against the Broncos in Week 10.