Maxx Crosby makes pitch to coaches who may be cautious about joining Raiders

It's been widely reported that the Las Vegas Raiders very much wanted Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. He ended up turning them down in favor of the Chicago Bears and it doesn't look like they have many appealing options.

Offensive coordinators Todd Monken and Liam Coen don't even seem interested in interviewing for the job so it's possible that coaches around the league don't see it as an appealing job. However, the Raiders do have some talent.

Their best player is defensive end Maxx Crosby and he's one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. After he saw Johnson turn his team down, Crosby took to his podcast to pitch why he thinks it's a good

“You have no state income tax; you have a beautiful brand new stadium; you have not only the Raiders here now, the A’s are coming, the NBA team is eventually going to come here,” Crosby said on The Rush. “There are so many benefits to being in Vegas; it just has to be done right. You have to have the right people with the right mindset, and a winning mindset and a winning culture established. So, it’s impossible to do that with turnover constantly; that’s been proven from the beginning of time. So, I know they’re going to try to find the right person for this job, and we’ll see what happens.”

Las Vegas may not be to everybody's taste but it is a growing city with plenty to offer. There are far worse places to coach in the NFL. That said, the Raiders have been a dumpster fire for two years and Mark Davis hasn't proven to be a successful owner.

Las Vegas needs stability at head coach but they are going to have a hard time finding a stable head coach if the top ones don't want to join the team.