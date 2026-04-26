Maxx Crosby's message to 2026 draft class is simple but on-brand and effective

Now that the nerves of the event are over and the dust has settled on the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft, all that is left for fans to do is get excited. John Spytek and the personnel department landed a great draft class, further adding to the great offseason that they've put together.

And at one point in that offseason, it seemed like the Raiders were building as if superstar Maxx Crosby wouldn't be a part of the equation. But now that he's back in the fold, and seemingly excited to be a part of the Silver and Black again, this Las Vegas team may actually be ahead of schedule.

Part of Crosby re-proving to Raider Nation that he is all in again, however, is saying and doing the right things. After celebrating the team's draft picks individually over the weekend, he posted a message for the entire class. It was simple, but effective, and completely on brand for Las Vegas' best player.

Maxx Crosby, after congratulating each pick individually on his IG story through the day, with a message to the #Raiders draft class:



“Welcome boys… Now let’s work. 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️” pic.twitter.com/soYuxQaQP5 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 26, 2026

Maxx Crosby's message to Las Vegas Raiders rookie class is simple, effective and expected

Crosby's entire mantra centers around his work ethic, so for him to quickly transition into that is rather consistent. Surely, he remembers the uphill battle of being a fourth-rounder coming into the building, but through that hard work and determination, he's become the player that he is today.

His message surely aligns with that of head coach Klint Kubiak's as well. During his introductory press conference, Kubiak almost couldn't stop telling reporters and those in attendance that he and his staff, and his players as an extension of that, would be "about the work."

For these rookies, there is no rest for the weary. After a grueling college football season, followed by a months-long pre-draft process with endless workouts, interviews, scouting events and the like, their rookie minicamp is just around the corner.

After that, they'll have OTAs and a mandatory minicamp in mid-May and early June before breaking for the summer. But training camp and the preseason won't be too far away, and the regular season will be here before the young players know it.

So, the work is important. It is never-ending. It is punishing and laborious. But many of these players have been dreaming of the NFL since they were kids, so it is surely worth it. And with a veteran like Crosby in the building, they'll be doing the work, whether they feel like it that day or not.

Crosby, after a rocky offseason, is taking back his rightful place as the verbal and spiritual leader of the team. He'll be the mouthpiece for how things need to get done, and the voice that projects to the fanbase and NFL world.

Now let's work.