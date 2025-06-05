Maxx Crosby names under-the-radar Raiders rookies that have been standing out at OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders put an exclamation point on their impressive offseason of change with a very promising 2025 Draft class. Headlined by sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, Vegas addressed both sides of the ball with its 11 picks, and likely found some immediate contributors. With the new guys already on the field with the vets for OTAs, it didn’t take them long to impress their new teammates.

On a recent episode of The Rush podcast, Star defender Maxx Crosby talked about how excited he was for the Raiders’ rookie class, and how good they already look. When asked which newcomers have genuinely impressed him, the veteran edge defender named a couple of rookies that have been flying under the radar.

Naturally, he started with a defensive selection first, praising cornerback Darien Porter. On offense, Crosby highlighted wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., detailing his impressive size and athleticism, and even comparing him to Martavis Bryant.

Maxx Crosby has been impressed by rookies Darien Porter and Dont’e Thornton Jr.

A Martavis Bryant comparison may not mean much for a casual fan, but Bryant was a big speedy receiver with a knack for big plays during his short NFL career. Thornton is of the same archetype. Drafted in the fourth round, he measured in at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds at the Scouting Combine, and ran a 4.3 40-yard dash.

If that size and athleticism can translate to him making plays on the field, there is a spot for him to immediately contribute. The wide receiver unit is still a concern for the Raiders, and that’s why rookies like Thornton and second-round pick Jack Bech can immediately carve out roles for themselves. With Brock Bowers still at tight end, and Jeanty now in the backfield, this is a young offense that could make some noise for years.

Darien Porter, on the other hand, is exactly the kind of corner you think about when you think about a Pete Carroll defensive back. From Richard Sherman to Riq Woolen, the head coach has always loved rangy corners, and that’s exactly what Porter is. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he also runs a 4.3 40-yard dash. He should help contribute to a secondary that is also hoping to add Jalen Ramsey.

