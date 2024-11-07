Maxx Crosby reveals Raiders' villainous goals for rest of season

“If we’re not going to be the king of the castle right now, might as well go and ruin everyone’s season.” 🔥🃏@Raiders @CrosbyMaxx with @peter_king & @JimGrayOfficial on this week's "Let's Go!"



On the @SIRIUSXM App 🔗 https://t.co/uqPRryMvx2 pic.twitter.com/I1IKBlvev0