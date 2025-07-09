Maxx Crosby's place on new ESPN rankings will have Raiders fans irate

One thing the internet is really good at is ignoring context completely. I'd argue no one ignores context quite like a piece of web content. The internet is a place where anyone can be mad about anything, at all times, every day for the rest of time. So with that in mind, we might as well lean in.

That's especially easy to do this week, thanks to ESPN: they dropped a new NFL pass-rusher rankings list thingy this week, and it's the perfect fodder to fuel your anger while you wait for an actual reason to be mad. In this list – which you can find here – anonymous executives, coaches, and scouts around the league all (generally) game to the consensus that Maxx Crosby is NOT a top-3 pass rusher in the NFL right now. In fact, they think he's only the fourth best. It's an indescribable outrage.

ESPN ranks Maxx Crosby 4th on list of best NFL pass-rushers in 2025

"Crosby is making waves in the pass-rush pantheon, vaulting one spot in each of the past three years. Outdistancing Nick Bosa and stealing votes from Watt and Parsons is tough. Nearly half of Crosby's votes landed in the top three. Crosby's relentless energy shows up every Sunday. His 324 pressures since 2019 are more than any other player -- by 40 pressures. 'Relentless motor, skilled rusher and never wants to leave the game,' an NFL coordinator said. 'Keeps getting better and better.' An ankle injury didn't stop Crosby from recording 100% play time in nine of his 12 games played last season. He averaged 60.4 snaps per game, most among edge defenders. Crosby's lack of support up front only enhances his profile. While Crosby has 59.5 sacks since 2019, no other Raiders player has registered more than 10 during that span. 'For him to play at that high a level with that volume is incredible,' a high-ranking AFC personnel man said."

4th is still pretty good, and every quote in here is hugely complimentary of Crosby, but still: I'm irate. Not even on the podium?! I don't really have a logical argument to make for Crosby to above Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, or Myles Garrett, but since when does the internet require arguments to be logical? If I want to be irate as the headline suggests, that's my right. My slightly overreactive right. We need actual football so badly.