Maxx Crosby's spot on PFF's Top 50 list is an insult to every Raiders fan

Internet lists are all the same: totally arbitrary and meant for engagement. That's not to knock them (I mean, I guess it is a little bit), but just the reality of what happens when the internet has nothing new to talk about. It's the summer tax we pay for eight months of football.

So if we're going to react to arbitrary ranking lists in late-July, let's really react. Let's feel the anger that comes from Maxx Crosby being ranked 33rd on Pro Football Focus' latest list deep in our bones. Let's allow it to ruin our day. 33?! That's basically 100. Pro Football Focus tried their best to explain why, but my vision was too blurry (and red?!) to read it. Here it is, though:

Pro Football Focus is the latest NFL outlet to sleep on Maxx Crosby in 2025

PFF Ranking: #33

"Crosby posted three straight PFF grades above 90.0 from 2021 to 2023, anchored by pass-rush grades north of 83.0 each year. A high ankle sprain slowed him in 2024, leading to a slight dip in production, but he’s been nothing short of dominant when healthy. His 364 total pressures over the past four seasons lead all NFL edge rushers."

That's ... awfully complimentary? Very hard to get angry about? Shoutout to PFF for making this harder than it should be – that's the sign of a well-made mid-July rankings list. Nothing short of dominant when healthy is kinda the whole book on Crosby, which is great because he's been healthy for 95% of his career. As long as he doesn't suffer a high ankle sprain in the second week of the season again, 33's going to age terribly. (Writes the 33-year old.)

The good news is that we still have, like, two weeks before training camp really gets underway, which means there's 14 days worth of new lists on the horizon. Maybe Crosby will end up at 31 on the next one. Maybe he'll end up at 27. Either way, I'm going to wildly overreact to whatever the number is, because that's my role in this ecosystem. And it's a great way to blow off steam.