Maxx Crosby said the last thing Raiders fans expected about Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders began Pete Carroll's tenure with a statement victory, as they went to Foxborough and beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The defense, in particular, was impressive after entering the season as the team's biggest question mark.

In a performance that should excite Raiders fans, the only second-half points they allowed was a field goal that came with just 19 seconds left and the game already out of reach. They forced one turnover, an Isaiah Pola-Moa an interception, while Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce and Jonah Laulu all got home for a sack apiece.

Crosby should've had two sacks, as the officials appeared to miss a strip sack in the fourth quarter, ruling it as an incompletion. The All-Pro pass rusher still had a strong game, however, as he recorded two total tackles, including one for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and a pass defended.

Making the victory even sweeter for the fanbase, the defense was able to shut down an offensive unit led by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Following the game, Crosby revealed his stance on the former Raiders head coach.

Maxx Crosby shares his respect for former Raiders HC Josh McDaniels

McDaniels has, arguably, been Public Enemy No. 1 to Raider Nation in the time since his departure. Speaking to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Crosby shared his thoughts on his former head coach following the Week 1 win in New England.

"Definitely got some chip looks. I knew Josh was going to send some heat at me, but that's my guy," Crosby said. "I respect the hell out of coach McDaniels. He was always great to me, so I have nothing but good things to say."

“When the lights are the brightest, man, you gotta come to play. Playing a rival — you already know what time it is.”#Raiders star Maxx Crosby is healthy, back in the win column … and will have the whole country watching next Monday night against the #Chargers. pic.twitter.com/chX9nZ9J76 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2025

McDaniels' tenure with the Raiders began with plenty of optimism, as the team was coming off of a postseason appearance and added All-Pro Davante Adams and Pro Bowler Chandler Jones. The 2022 season, however, was largely a disappointment as Las Vegas finished just 6-11.

Things were not better in 2023, as McDaniels was fired halfway through the season after Las Vegas got off to a 3-5 start. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce showed that his predecessor may have been the problem, as he led the group to a 5-4 run down the stretch.

It is important to note that, while fans may dislike McDaniels for his coaching, Crosby's relationship with him goes beyond the football field. Furthermore, despite the team's struggles, the pass rusher did have success under McDaniels, posting the two highest sack totals of his career.

Crosby earned Pro Bowl honors in both years, while receiving his second All-Pro selection in 2023. In the 25 games coached by McDaniels, Crosby recorded 137 total tackles, including, 32 for a loss, 19.0 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended.

Although McDaniels will never be a friend to Raider Nation, he'll seemingly always be a friend to fan favorite Maxx Crosby, which counts for something.

