Maxx Crosby takes hilarious shot at Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl 59

There's been a lot of speculation since the Raiders' season ended that we've seen the last of Maxx Crosby in silver and black. Crosby's time with the Raiders hasn't been, uh, the most successful stretch in terms of wins and losses, so it stands to reason that he'd start to get tired of the status quo at a certain point.

That came to a head at in the latter half of the 2024 season, when there were plenty of rumors out there suggesting that Crosby was headed to Detroit, or Green Bay, or literally any other team that was actually close to the playoffs. And while Crosby's departure is still very much on the table this offseason, after an interview with Kay Adams during Super Bowl week, we know one team that he won't be headed to: the Chiefs.

In a much-needed moment of zen for Raiders fans, Crosby didn't hold back about the idea of ring chasing in Kansas City, and the quote almost makes up for an entire decade of losing. I said almost!

Maxx Crosby throwing shade at the Chiefs is the best part of Super Bowl week

"Right now, I'm taking it one step at a time," Crosby said. "There's obviously the contract thing that has to be hashed out. That's one part of it. Also, what's the plan? I've had the opportunity to sit with front office, and ownership, and head coach and GM. I've been having those conversations and continue to have them, as far as what's the plan moving forward. Because I have one body, and I can only play for so long. And I play with reckless abandon, you know what I mean? I'm not going to play forever. I want an opportunity to win – that's all that matters to me. I do believe in what we're doing so far, and what I've heard and seen. I'm going to continue taking it one day at a time ... For me, I want to win. No matter what, I'm an ultimate competitor. I want a chance. I don't want to join the damn Chiefs and get a Super Bowl. That would mean absolutely nothing to me ... "

There are going to be plenty of days ahead to dissect what 90% of that quote really means, but for now, let's just focus on the last two sentences. It's kind of a cruel twist of fate that Crosby can't go get a ring in the most likely place he otherwise would, simply because he got drafted into KC's division, but thems be the breaks. Anytime a current Raiders player takes a shot at the Chiefs, it's nice moment. Maybe more people should take shots at the Chiefs?

I have no idea what this means for Crosby's future in Las Vegas, but I know what it means for his future in Kansas City. And right now, that's good enough for me. If you keep the bar low, you'll never get hurt!