Maxx Crosby trade rumors are already coming back at a ridiculous level

An NFL edge rusher on a team that has been bad for the better part of multiple decades was traded recently. Of course, it was not Maxx Crosby, who remains a Las Vegas Raider, but Myles Garrett, who went to the Los Angeles Rams after toiling in the ineptitude pool that is the Cleveland Browns.

That said, the Garrett trade could have a big ripple effect, impacting the Raiders and Crosby. Any contending team that may have had a level of interest in the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and ostensibly has a need for a top-end edge rusher, may now pivot toward Crosby as a counter move.

What was thought to be a potential trade deadline timeline for the Raiders to get renewed calls about Crosby may now be bumped up to between now and Week 1. A few teams are easy to name as possible suitors after the Rams upped the ante by getting Garrett.

Maxx Crosby trade rumors are already getting to a ridiculous point

Michael Canelo of SI.com has honed in on one team he thinks will be a prominent Crosby suitor after the Rams acquired Garrett.

"The Raiders have said they are not planning to trade Crosby, but that is not going to stop Eagles general manager Howie Roseman from getting on the phone to ask the Raiders' front office if they have changed their mind.

"If there is one general manager who always has something up his sleeve and gets deals done, it is Roseman. Especially after the Eagles' NFC rival, the Los Angeles Rams, made a trade to get Myles Garrett earlier this week."

We should never rule anything out when it comes to moves Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could make. But he has already traded for a prominent edge rusher this offseason, acquiring Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles also gave Greenard the contract adjustment/extension that he was looking for, to the tune of four years, $98 million with $50 million fully guaranteed. After the trade that made Garrett a Ram, ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott was on Get Up and also predicted that Crosby will be an Eagle.

“I know Howie Roseman and I see a big move coming,” Scott said.

“I’m telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe that Howie Roseman is going to take this (salary cap) space that he has -- he saw what happened with Myles Garrett -- and he’s not going to be one-upped by anybody. I think Maxx Crosby is going to Philadelphia. I think they have the player in Nolan Smith to trade, and they can mimic the same trade."

It's as if people forgot the Eagles acquired Greenard, who is no slouch, despite having a down season for the Vikings last year. So Roseman now needs to match his Rams counterpart, Les Snead, by trading for Crosby? That doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Again, never say never when it comes to what Roseman is thinking or can pull off. The Raiders traded with the Eagles last preseason. But what may have been true in March regarding the Eagles being a prominent suitor for Crosby is simply not the same now, due to their Greenard pivot.