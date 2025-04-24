The Las Vegas Raiders were set to have one of the best defenses in the NFL last year, but they ended up falling drastically short of expectations. The major reason why the unit underperformed was that several key injuries plagued the defensive line, which was thought to be the defense's best group.

Not only did star defensive end Maxx Crosby miss five games, but defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was placed on IR after suffering a foot injury in Week 5. Edge rusher Malcolm Koonce was also sidelined the entire season after tearing his ACL in the week leading up to the season opener.

Luckily, all three of these players are on track to be ready by Week 1, and the Raiders also re-signed veteran Adam Butler, who put together an excellent campaign last season. If you read the tea leaves regarding the latest NFL Draft rumors, then another stellar defensive player could be on the way too.

Maxx Crosby will win DPOY if Raiders latest draft prediction comes true

After weeks of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty being linked to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, there has been a dramatic shift in the betting odds. Now, it appears that Jeanty will not be available when the Raiders are on the clock, meaning they'll have to pivot early in the first round.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm predicted that Las Vegas would draft Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the sixth overall pick in his final mock draft. This kind of addition to the defensive line would instantly make Maxx Crosby a frontrunner for the defensive player of the year award.

Graham played three seasons for the Wolverines and was a major part of the team's National Championship win in 2023. During his senior season, the nearly 6-foot-4 and 300 pound stud earned All-American honors for his 45-tackle, 3.5-sack, 7-tackle-for-loss campaign.

Pairing a player of this caliber up with Christian Wilkins on the interior would be a nightmare scenario for opposing offensive lines. Koonce is also an incredible pass rusher in his own right, which means that Crosby could see more one-on-one matchups than at any previous point in his career.

In his last two healthy seasons, Crosby has earned the sixth and fourth most votes for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Throwing Graham into the mix could be the exact thing that Crosby needs to take his production to the next level and earn more recognition from voters.

While drafting a defensive tackle may not be exciting or a pressing need on the surface, it could boost this defensive line into elite territory. Both general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll understand the importance of dominating the line of scrimmage, and Crosby and the Raiders could do that better than anyone this year with the addition of Graham.